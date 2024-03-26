Katy ISD announces its Teachers of the Year

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Katy Independent School District is announcing the 2023-2024 Districtwide Teachers of the Year.

"These passionate educators have not only demonstrated a commitment to student success but have also ignited a passion for learning in their classroom, leaving an indelible mark on the Katy ISD community," said a press release from the school district.

This year’s honorees, representing both elementary and secondary levels.

Districtwide Teachers of the Year:

Jaymee Herrington – Prekindergarten – Cimarron Elementary

Sara Burke – Career & Technical Education (Floral) – Taylor High School

Districtwide Rookie Teachers of the Year:

Jessica Mayhew – Career & Technical Education (Welding) – Morton Ranch High School

Makenzie Andarsio – 3rd Grade – Holland Elementary

Makenzie Andarsio, 3rd Grade, Holland Elementary
Jaymee Herrington, Prekindergarten, Cimarron Elementary
Jessica Mayhew, CTE (Welding), Morton Ranch High School
Sara Burke, CTE (Floral), Taylor High School

Following Katy ISD tradition, framed portraits of these educators will find their place of honor in the district’s administrative complex, symbolizing their profound impact on their students and colleagues.

"Our teachers are the heart and soul of Katy ISD, embodying unwavering dedication, expertise and compassion toward our students," said Dr. Ken Gregorski, Superintendent of Schools. "Their tireless efforts and commitment to excellence serve as the cornerstone of our educational community. I am privileged to stand alongside these remarkable educators who not only inspire our students but also set an exemplary standard for their peers."

The celebration of these educators will culminate in a districtwide ceremony on April 17, where all Katy ISD “Of the Year” employees will be recognized for their exceptional contributions.