Katy ISD announces 83 National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – The Katy School Board recognized 83 Katy ISD National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists at a special reception this week. They are part of a much larger group of about 16,000 national semifinalists who participated in the 69th Annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
"The students have earned their place in the next phase of the competition, vying for 7,140 National Merit Scholarships that total nearly $28 million. The students who become National Merit Finalists will be announced in the spring of 2024.
The following Katy ISD campuses have students named as semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship Corporation program:
- Cinco Ranch High School 7
- Jordan High School 11
- Katy High School 1
- Seven Lakes High School 47
- Taylor High School 8
- Tompkins High School 9
"We are proud of these students and their remarkable accomplishments," said Ronnie Edwards, Assistant Superintendent for School Leadership and Support at Katy ISD. "To have 83 Katy ISD students advancing to the finalist stage of the National Merit Scholarship Program speaks to their steadfast pursuit for academic excellence."
To become a finalist, students and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application in which they provide information about the semifinalist's academic record, their participation in school and community activities, information demonstrating leadership abilities, employment, and any honors and awards received. Additionally, a semifinalist must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, write an essay, and earn SAT or ACT scores that confirm their performance on the qualifying test.
Jordan High School National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists.
Taylor High School National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists.
Tompkins High School National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists.
Cinco Ranch National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists.
The list of Katy ISD National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists:
Cinco Ranch High School
- Jim Li
- Sneh Ashok Mamtora
- Christine Ogochukwu Onianwa
- Kathy Shen
- Hannah Elizabeth Shilk
- Jerry Zhou
- Ryan Zhou
Jordan High School
- Keyue Chen
- Vanshika Dheer
- Pelin Damla Gurmen
- Nivedita Hari
- Maria Angelica Hernandez Carpio
- Tiffany Lee Lowry
- Amal Shahmir Nazarali
- Ananya Reddy Pasunuri
- Matthew Zeyang Ting
- Crystal Zhu Wang
- Haochen Wang
Katy High School
- Krish V Parikh
Seven Lakes High School
- Seung Bin Ahn
- Tomin J Chazhikat
- Kale Shi Chen
- Charity Yi-Leh Chern
- Sarah Jane Clarridge
- Sanjana Dabbiru
- Neha Kedar Dixit
- Owen Jia-Jun Dong
- Osman Andres Finol Inciarte
- Shruti Prashant Godbole
- Jeremi Gomola
- Kason Kaixuan Gu
- Aayush Kishor Ishware
- Manas Jain
- Haseong Jang
- Brady Ji
- Samantha Hai-Cheng Jong
- Keerthana Krishnan
- Rohan Lahiri
- Aidan Zhong Han Lai
- Fadhil Eniola Lawal
- Brad Le
- Brandon Tyler Lee
- Tristan L Lew
- Victor Runxiao Li
- Bo-Kai Liao
- Shawn Lin
- Antai Andy Liu
- Sarah Sohail Malik
- Anagha Kallath Menon
- Irshad Ali Mir
- Jongseo Park
- Ojas Vinay Prabhugaonkar
- Sankalp Prashanth
- Omar Ossama Elsayed Ramadan
- Jennifer Shen
- Ramya Sanjay Srinivasan
- Andy Can Teng
- Davis Marian Veith
- Michael Xiang
- Nicholas Robert Yaeger
- Yui Yamaashi
- Ashley Hope Yang
- Jonathan Jinzhao Yang
- Kathleen Chen Yu
- Aaron Enrong Zhu
- Jennifer Zhu
Taylor High School
- Deborah Grace Chung
- Ella Thuy-Hanh Jackson
- Tess Thuy-Quynh Jackson
- Jedrik Rohan Jallorina
- Luke William Lennon
- Wonkyu Lim
- Henry Xiang-Hao Liu
- Rizky Ahmad Pratama
Tompkins High School
- Ray Ruolei Cheng
- Sarauswathy Ram Chockalingam
- Preston Jeremy Cole
- Ohireime Michael Longe
- Akansha Mohta
- Aishah AlBatool Shahid
- Peter Hengyu Song
- Mira K Tahkku
- Kenneth Jincen Yao