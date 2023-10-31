Katy ISD announces 83 National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – The Katy School Board recognized 83 Katy ISD National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists at a special reception this week. They are part of a much larger group of about 16,000 national semifinalists who participated in the 69th Annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

"The students have earned their place in the next phase of the competition, vying for 7,140 National Merit Scholarships that total nearly $28 million. The students who become National Merit Finalists will be announced in the spring of 2024.

The following Katy ISD campuses have students named as semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship Corporation program:

Cinco Ranch High School 7

Jordan High School 11

Katy High School 1

Seven Lakes High School 47

Taylor High School 8

Tompkins High School 9

"We are proud of these students and their remarkable accomplishments," said Ronnie Edwards, Assistant Superintendent for School Leadership and Support at Katy ISD. "To have 83 Katy ISD students advancing to the finalist stage of the National Merit Scholarship Program speaks to their steadfast pursuit for academic excellence."

To become a finalist, students and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application in which they provide information about the semifinalist's academic record, their participation in school and community activities, information demonstrating leadership abilities, employment, and any honors and awards received. Additionally, a semifinalist must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, write an essay, and earn SAT or ACT scores that confirm their performance on the qualifying test.

× 1 of 4 Expand Katy ISD Jordan High School National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists. × 2 of 4 Expand Katy ISD Taylor High School National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists. × 3 of 4 Expand Katy ISD Tompkins High School National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists. × 4 of 4 Expand Katy ISD Cinco Ranch National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists. Prev Next

The list of Katy ISD National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists:

Cinco Ranch High School

Jim Li

Sneh Ashok Mamtora

Christine Ogochukwu Onianwa

Kathy Shen

Hannah Elizabeth Shilk

Jerry Zhou

Ryan Zhou

Jordan High School

Keyue Chen

Vanshika Dheer

Pelin Damla Gurmen

Nivedita Hari

Maria Angelica Hernandez Carpio

Tiffany Lee Lowry

Amal Shahmir Nazarali

Ananya Reddy Pasunuri

Matthew Zeyang Ting

Crystal Zhu Wang

Haochen Wang

Katy High School

Krish V Parikh

Seven Lakes High School

Seung Bin Ahn

Tomin J Chazhikat

Kale Shi Chen

Charity Yi-Leh Chern

Sarah Jane Clarridge

Sanjana Dabbiru

Neha Kedar Dixit

Owen Jia-Jun Dong

Osman Andres Finol Inciarte

Shruti Prashant Godbole

Jeremi Gomola

Kason Kaixuan Gu

Aayush Kishor Ishware

Manas Jain

Haseong Jang

Brady Ji

Samantha Hai-Cheng Jong

Keerthana Krishnan

Rohan Lahiri

Aidan Zhong Han Lai

Fadhil Eniola Lawal

Brad Le

Brandon Tyler Lee

Tristan L Lew

Victor Runxiao Li

Bo-Kai Liao

Shawn Lin

Antai Andy Liu

Sarah Sohail Malik

Anagha Kallath Menon

Irshad Ali Mir

Jongseo Park

Ojas Vinay Prabhugaonkar

Sankalp Prashanth

Omar Ossama Elsayed Ramadan

Jennifer Shen

Ramya Sanjay Srinivasan

Andy Can Teng

Davis Marian Veith

Michael Xiang

Nicholas Robert Yaeger

Yui Yamaashi

Ashley Hope Yang

Jonathan Jinzhao Yang

Kathleen Chen Yu

Aaron Enrong Zhu

Jennifer Zhu

Taylor High School

Deborah Grace Chung

Ella Thuy-Hanh Jackson

Tess Thuy-Quynh Jackson

Jedrik Rohan Jallorina

Luke William Lennon

Wonkyu Lim

Henry Xiang-Hao Liu

Rizky Ahmad Pratama

Tompkins High School