Katy ISD Announces 2022-2023  Valedictorians and Salutatorians

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Katy ISD announced the top two students from each high school who have ranked highest academically in their respective graduating classes. Many of them are now moving on to renowned colleges and universities throughout the nation. The 2022-2023 valedictorians and salutatorians are:

Cinco Ranch High School:

Haley Lucy Saxman – Valedictorian

College/University: University of Pennsylvania

Major: Business

GPA: 4.8852

Juliana Yili Zhou – Salutatorian

College/University: Rice University

Major: Computer Science

GPA: 4.8615

Jordan High School

Piyush Ankush Hole – Valedictorian

College/University: Texas A&M University

Major: Computer Science

GPA: 4.8657

Evan Jin – Salutatorian

College/University: The University of Texas at Austin

Major: Computer Science Honors & Business Honors

GPA: 4.8636

Katy High School:

Hudson Andrew Rhodes – Valedictorian

College/University: The University of Texas at Austin

Major: Biology

GPA: 4.7925

Rohan Bala Srinivas – Salutatorian

College/University: The University of Texas at Austin

Major: Biomedical Engineering

GPA: 4.7692

Mayde Creek High School

Sodais Kader Ghulam – Valedictorian

College/University: The University of Texas at Austin

Major: Computer Science

GPA: 4.8361

Jasmine Vishun Benau – Salutatorian

College/University: The University of Texas at Austin

Major: Finance

GPA: 4.8281

Morton Ranch High School

Logan John Pedersen – Valedictorian

College/University: The University of Texas at Austin – after serving two-year mission

Major: Chemical Engineering

GPA: 4.8302

Alex Faith Heiliger – Salutatorian

College/University: University of Houston

Major: Psychology

GPA: 4.7143

Paetow High School

Mohammad Mutaz Yaghi – Valedictorian

College/University: University of Pennsylvania

Major: Dual degree in Business and International Studies

GPA: 4.7069

Fatima Noor Shaikh – Salutatorian

College/University: The University of Texas at Austin

Major: Biology & College of Natural Science

GPA: 4.7031

Seven Lakes High School

Akash Joseph – Valedictorian

College/University: The University of Texas at Austin

Major: Electrical and Computer Engineering

GPA: 4.8955

Aayushi Ajay Gandhi – Salutatorian

College/University: Stanford University

Major: Human Biology

GPA: 4.8889

Taylor High School

Melissa Deng Huang – Valedictorian

College/University: The University of Texas at Austin

Major: Computer Science

GPA: 4.8615

Minkyu “Mike” Lim – Salutatorian

College/University: The University of Texas at Austin

Major: Business

GPA: 4.8333

Tompkins High School

Sanjana Perungulam – Valedictorian

College/University: University of Rochester

Major: Medical Studies at Rochester Early Scholars Program – Concentration in Cell and Developmental Biology

GPA: 4.8857

Alex Hai Shi – Salutatorian

College/University: Cornell University

Major: Economics and Sociology

GPA: 4.8676