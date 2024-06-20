Katy ISD and 27 campuses honored for closing achievement gaps

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News)—The Katy Independent School District and 27 campuses earned spots on the 2023 Texas Honor Roll, recognized for closing achievement gaps, particularly for socioeconomically disadvantaged student populations.

The Honor Roll aims to find and highlight successful schools and school districts and encourage collaboration among educators on best practices for raising student achievement.

"Only 89 Texas school districts, approximately 10 percent of those eligible for consideration, were named to the list," a school district press release said.

The Honor Roll list, compiled by the Educational Results Partnership, assesses students' STAAR outcomes, specifically from 2019 to 2023, to mark gains in reading, writing, and math proficiency.

The Campaign for Business and Education Excellence presents the Texas Honor Roll in collaboration with the Texas Business Leadership Council and other state business partners.

The 27 campuses that earned recognition are: