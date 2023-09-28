Katy ISD Accepting Name Nominations for High School 10 and Junior High 18

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Katy Independent School District is accepting name nominations for High School 10 and Junior High 18. Both campuses will open in the 2024-2025 school year.

High School 10 is located at 7800 Katy Hockley Road, while Junior High School 18 is at 25747 Longenbaugh Road.

Individuals interested in submitting a name should review the Katy ISD Board Policy CW(LOCAL) for facility naming guidelines and submit a completed nomination form on the Katy ISD website.

The form and all supplemental materials may be submitted by any of the methods below:

By email: schoolnaming@katyisd.org

By mail:

Katy ISD School/Facility Naming

School & Community Engagement

P.O. Box 159

Katy, TX 77492-0159

Personal delivery:

Education Support Complex (ESC)

School & Community Engagement

6301 S. Stadium Lane

Katy, TX 77494

Submissions for High School 10 must be received by 4 p.m. on October 27, 2023. Submissions for Junior High 18 must be received by 4 p.m. on November 1, 2023.