Construction work on Katy ISD High School 10 in June 2022.

Katy ISD Accepting Name Nominations for High School 10 and Junior High 18

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News)  – Katy Independent School District is accepting name nominations for High School 10 and Junior High 18. Both campuses will open in the 2024-2025 school year. 

High School 10 is located at 7800 Katy Hockley Road, while Junior High School 18 is at 25747 Longenbaugh Road.  

Individuals interested in submitting a name should review the Katy ISD Board Policy CW(LOCAL) for facility naming guidelines and submit a completed nomination form on the Katy ISD website.   

The form and all supplemental materials may be submitted by any of the methods below:

By email: schoolnaming@katyisd.org 

By mail:

Katy ISD School/Facility Naming 

School & Community Engagement

P.O. Box 159

Katy, TX 77492-0159

Personal delivery: 

Education Support Complex (ESC) 

School & Community Engagement

6301 S. Stadium Lane 

Katy, TX 77494 

Submissions for High School 10 must be received by 4 p.m. on October 27, 2023. Submissions for Junior High 18 must be received by 4 p.m. on November 1, 2023. 