Katy ISD’s in-game live sports video crew honored for their work

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Katy ISD Miller Career and Technical Center video crew recently received the Dave Campbell’s Student Multimedia Spotlight Award, recognizing their live in-game sports video production watched by fans during games at Legacy and Rhodes Stadiums.
"The 22 Katy ISD students bring passion, dedication and remarkable skill to their craft that elevates the viewing experience for thousands of fans," said a press release from Katy ISD. "In the ever-evolving field of sports media, these students are raising the bar by utilizing technology to deliver a professional-level broadcast, enhancing the overall production and in-game commentary."
Katy ISD
Technical Director, Alisa Assed
According to the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football website, 10 schools will be spotlighted during the 2023 Texas high school football season and each one will receive a $1,000 donation to their program.
“These students have greatly enhanced the game day experience by providing quality action shots, instant replays and fulfilling advertising contracts," said Lance Carter, Executive Director of Athletics at Katy ISD. "The production is such great quality that our partner Dave Campbell’s Texan Live uses our content for their live game day feed. We are grateful for this recognition of our hardworking kids."
Katy ISD
Dominic Carreria operating a stationary camera.
The 10 winners of the weekly award will be eligible to compete for the Multimedia Program of the Year for a chance to win a $2,500 donation to be presented at the 2023 UIL State Championships at AT&T Stadium.
Katy ISD
Ashtyn Rector, directing the live production.
Katy ISD
Ethan Roberts working show control.
The following students and staff members from the Miller Career and Technical Center video crew won the award:
Executive Director: Kerrie Thompson
Junior Stadium Directors: Alesi Cole (Tompkins HS c/o 2021) & Rachel Rafferty (Seven Lakes c/o 2020)
Student Workers:
Brianna Agustin - Paetow High School
Juan Alvarado - Cinco Ranch High School
Sarim Anis - Jordan High School
Alisa Assed - Seven Lakes High School
Dominic Carreira - Taylor High School
Chase DeLellis - Tompkins High School
Brendon Fortney - Seven Lakes High School
Guillermo Garcia - Mayde Creek High School
Mark Jorn - Jordan High School
Elizabeth Lemke - Taylor High School
Dylan Navarrete Ortega - Seven Lakes High School
Jared Nielson - Cinco Ranch High School
Kaleigh Olds - Seven Lakes High School
Solene Partouche - Seven Lakes High School
Ashtyn Rector - Seven Lakes High School
Lyannie Reyes Russi - Cinco Ranch High School
Ethan Roberts - Tompkins High School
Jaylen Staton - Paetow High School
Alix Teran - Cinco Ranch High School
Jay Van Dyke - Tompkins High School
Breno Werneck Genofre Rocha - Tompkins High School
Juan Pablo Zapata - Seven Lakes High School