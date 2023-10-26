Katy ISD’s in-game live sports video crew honored for their work

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Katy ISD Miller Career and Technical Center video crew recently received the Dave Campbell’s Student Multimedia Spotlight Award, recognizing their live in-game sports video production watched by fans during games at Legacy and Rhodes Stadiums.

"The 22 Katy ISD students bring passion, dedication and remarkable skill to their craft that elevates the viewing experience for thousands of fans," said a press release from Katy ISD. "In the ever-evolving field of sports media, these students are raising the bar by utilizing technology to deliver a professional-level broadcast, enhancing the overall production and in-game commentary."

× Expand Katy ISD Technical Director, Alisa Assed

According to the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football website, 10 schools will be spotlighted during the 2023 Texas high school football season and each one will receive a $1,000 donation to their program.

“These students have greatly enhanced the game day experience by providing quality action shots, instant replays and fulfilling advertising contracts," said Lance Carter, Executive Director of Athletics at Katy ISD. "The production is such great quality that our partner Dave Campbell’s Texan Live uses our content for their live game day feed. We are grateful for this recognition of our hardworking kids."

× Expand Katy ISD Dominic Carreria operating a stationary camera.

The 10 winners of the weekly award will be eligible to compete for the Multimedia Program of the Year for a chance to win a $2,500 donation to be presented at the 2023 UIL State Championships at AT&T Stadium.

× Expand Katy ISD Ashtyn Rector, directing the live production.

× Expand Katy ISD Ethan Roberts working show control.

The following students and staff members from the Miller Career and Technical Center video crew won the award:

Executive Director: Kerrie Thompson

Junior Stadium Directors: Alesi Cole (Tompkins HS c/o 2021) & Rachel Rafferty (Seven Lakes c/o 2020)

Student Workers:

Brianna Agustin - Paetow High School

Juan Alvarado - Cinco Ranch High School

Sarim Anis - Jordan High School

Alisa Assed - Seven Lakes High School

Dominic Carreira - Taylor High School

Chase DeLellis - Tompkins High School

Brendon Fortney - Seven Lakes High School

Guillermo Garcia - Mayde Creek High School

Mark Jorn - Jordan High School

Elizabeth Lemke - Taylor High School

Dylan Navarrete Ortega - Seven Lakes High School

Jared Nielson - Cinco Ranch High School

Kaleigh Olds - Seven Lakes High School

Solene Partouche - Seven Lakes High School

Ashtyn Rector - Seven Lakes High School

Lyannie Reyes Russi - Cinco Ranch High School

Ethan Roberts - Tompkins High School

Jaylen Staton - Paetow High School

Alix Teran - Cinco Ranch High School

Jay Van Dyke - Tompkins High School

Breno Werneck Genofre Rocha - Tompkins High School

Juan Pablo Zapata - Seven Lakes High School