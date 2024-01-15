Katy HS Theatre presents Bright Star

CITY OF KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Katy High School Theatre presents Bright Star, a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and ’40s.

When literary editor Alice Murphy meets a young soldier just home from World War II, he awakens her longing for the child she once lost. Haunted by their unique connection, Alice sets out on a journey to understand her past—and what she finds has the power to transform both of their lives.

"Over 100 Katy High School students have come together to create this beautiful musical," said director Katy Tagliabue. "From sewing costumes to singing solos and everything in between, these kids have worked tirelessly to create magic on our stage."

With beautiful melodies and powerfully moving characters, the story unfolds as a rich tapestry of deep emotion.

Bright Star was inspired by a true story. The show features a Tony-nominated score by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell. An uplifting theatrical journey that holds you tightly in its grasp. The production is rated PG-13.

The show dates and times are on the flyer below.

Purchase tickets