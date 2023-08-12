Katy-based Aristoi Classical Academies hires Headmaster for new campus

CITY OF KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Aristoi Classical Academies, a network of K-12 public charter schools based in Katy, is continuing its expansion into the Spring Branch area, and this week John Creech was named Headmaster of the new campus.

With three campuses in the Katy and Cypress areas, Aristoi anticipates opening its fourth location in August 2024-2025. Aristoi's goal is to make Classical Liberal Arts education available to families throughout the Houston region. Creech was Headmaster in another classical charter network, an Assistant Head of School at The Atonement Academy in San Antonio, a founding faculty member at Western Academy in Houston, and a founding editor of The Imaginative Conservative, an online periodical published by The Center for the American Idea.

"We are thrilled to continue to provide the Houston area with a deep, rich, quality, classical education that forms the whole child," said Matthew Watson, Aristoi's Superintendent. "Mr. Creech is a thoughtful educator with a long history in liberal arts education who exemplifies a passion for truth, goodness, and beauty, which is vital to Aristoi's mission."

Creech received a BA in Philosophy with minor concentrations in English and Classics from the University of St. Thomas. He completed doctoral coursework in Philosophy at Rice University and earned his Doctor of Jurisprudence from the University of Houston Law Center.

Aristoi's mission is to provide a free, superior education and make it available to every single student willing to take on this endeavor is a top priority," Creech said. "Aristoi's mission, vision, and philosophy align with my values. I am honored to be a part of this mission and look forward to opening Aristoi's doors for the community and families."

The additional Houston-area campus supports Aristoi's mission to provide an academically challenging Classical Liberal Arts education that encourages students to develop a passion for learning. Aristoi expects to reveal the location of the new campus this fall.

Aristoi Classical Academy is a tuition-free public charter school offering classical education to grades K-12. Aristoi currently has two campuses in the City of Katy (historic Katy) and one in Cypress, with a total enrollment of more than 1,500 students.

Aristoi's mission is to provide students with an academically challenging Classical Liberal Arts education that encourages them to develop a passion for learning and that gives them the means to become responsible citizens of virtuous character. To learn more about Aristoi Classical Academy, visit www.aristoiclassical.org or call 281-391-5003.