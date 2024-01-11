Katy ISD Celebrates Exemplary Musical Achievement

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Seventy-one Katy ISD musicians have earned All-State honors following a rigorous and highly competitive selection process.
According to the Texas Music Educators Association which sponsors the Texas All-State competition, only 2.6% of musicians who audition earn All-State recognition.
This competitive process begins across the state with over 70,000 students competing through auditions hosted by 33 TMEA Regions. Individual musicians perform selected music for a panel of judges who rank each instrument or voice part. Based on this ranking, a select group of musicians advance from their respective Region to compete against musicians from other areas in eight TMEA Area competitions. The highest-ranking musicians from the TMEA Area competitions earn a performance slot at the 2024 TMEA Convention in San Antonio, an event that attracts an annual attendance of over 30,000 attendees.
“We are incredibly proud of these students for their remarkable accomplishment in earning All-State honors," said Damon Archer, Executive Director of Fine Arts. "This achievement is a testament to their unwavering dedication and musical abilities, as well as the support of their families. I also want to extend my deep appreciation to our exceptional teachers whose role has been instrumental in shaping these accomplished musicians."
The 2024 TMEA All-State Musicians Include:
Cinco Ranch High School
Noah Machart - Cornet/Trumpet
Julia Wright - F Horn
Ryan Gover - Percussion
Micah Marsh - Tenor 2
Lucy Ebben - Cello
Peiyao Ning - Viola
Jordan High School
Rosemary Chen - Flute
Daniel Yu - Oboe
Brayden Sanchez - Contra-Bass
Diane Shim - Soprano 1
Sasha Shetty - Soprano 1
Ava Cooper - Alto 2
Christian Olowookere - Bass 1
Nathan Xu - Violin 1
Brian Rhee - Viola
Jeweet Fang - Cello
Pranav Kelwada - String Bass
Sophie Zeng - Violin 1
Jacob Jang - Cello
Maxwell Tang - Violin 1
Timothy Shim -Violin 2
Daniel Hribik - Violin 2
Huanran(Henry) Yu - Violin 2
Jaiden Suh - Viola
Katy High School
Caleb Elrod - Bass Trombone
Saniya Menzies - Soprano 2
Mackenzie Simkins - Alto 1
Jessica Miranda - Alto 1
Jerald Mercado - Tenor 1
Brennan Ellsworth - Bass 1
Luke Gosch - Bass 2
Adryan Pineda - Tenor 2
Morton Ranch High School
Ari Gopinath - Alto 2
Paetow High School
Walter Bryant - Bass 2
Daniella Sellers - Alto 1
Jude Sepulveda - String Bass
Seven Lakes High School
Benjamin Bush - Eb Clarinet
Olivia Owen - F Horn
Sarah Clarridge - Violin 1
Sam Lin - Violin 1
ChenXi Ling - Violin 2
Brady Ji - Viola
Samir Gandhi - Viola
Bill Sun - Cello
Shugo Sakamoto - String Bass
Grace Dias - Viola
Parham Vakili - Piano
Taylor High School
Ella Jackson - Bassoon
Michael Guzman - Cornet/Trumpet
Jonas Ruelas - Tenor Trombone
Cristian Rodriguez - Tenor 1
Henry Liu - Violin 2
Michael Brockmann - String Bass
Adam Spillman - Violin 2
Sophia Tang - Violin 1
Tompkins High School
Leah Wu - Bassoon
Bridget Collier - Percussion
Maria Diaz - Soprano 2
Sri Pithani - Alto 2
Carter Andry - Bass 1
Skyler Karnopp - Alto 1
Anisha Arumilli - Alto 2
Jake Jiang - Violin 1
Arjun Chandupatla - Violin 2
Kendall Porter - Cello
Peter Song - Violin 1
Crystal Yang - Viola
Lydia Kang - Cello
Andrew Yang - Cello
Yuchan Chung - Violin 1
Ray Cheng - Cello