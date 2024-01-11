Music Concert

Mark Anthony Pratt

Chair and guitar on stage waiting for the musician.

Katy ISD Celebrates Exemplary Musical Achievement

71 Students Earn All-State Honors

by

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Seventy-one Katy ISD musicians have earned All-State honors following a rigorous and highly competitive selection process.

According to the Texas Music Educators Association which sponsors the Texas All-State competition, only 2.6% of musicians who audition earn All-State recognition.  

This competitive process begins across the state with over 70,000 students competing through auditions hosted by 33 TMEA Regions. Individual musicians perform selected music for a panel of judges who rank each instrument or voice part. Based on this ranking, a select group of musicians advance from their respective Region to compete against musicians from other areas in eight TMEA Area competitions. The highest-ranking musicians from the TMEA Area competitions earn a performance slot at the 2024 TMEA Convention in San Antonio, an event that attracts an annual attendance of over 30,000 attendees.  

“We are incredibly proud of these students for their remarkable accomplishment in earning All-State honors," said Damon Archer, Executive Director of Fine Arts. "This achievement is a testament to their unwavering dedication and musical abilities, as well as the support of their families. I also want to extend my deep appreciation to our exceptional teachers whose role has been instrumental in shaping these accomplished musicians."

The 2024 TMEA All-State Musicians Include:  

Cinco Ranch High School

Noah Machart - Cornet/Trumpet 

Julia Wright - F Horn 

Ryan Gover - Percussion 

Micah Marsh - Tenor 2 

Lucy Ebben - Cello 

Peiyao Ning - Viola 

Jordan High School

Rosemary Chen - Flute 

Daniel Yu - Oboe 

Brayden Sanchez - Contra-Bass 

Diane Shim - Soprano 1 

Sasha Shetty - Soprano 1 

 Ava Cooper - Alto 2 

Christian Olowookere - Bass 1 

Nathan Xu - Violin 1 

Brian Rhee - Viola 

Jeweet Fang - Cello 

Pranav Kelwada - String Bass 

Sophie Zeng - Violin 1 

Jacob Jang - Cello 

Maxwell Tang - Violin 1 

Timothy Shim -Violin 2 

Daniel Hribik - Violin 2 

Huanran(Henry) Yu - Violin 2 

Jaiden Suh - Viola 

Katy High School

Caleb Elrod - Bass Trombone 

Saniya Menzies - Soprano 2  

Mackenzie Simkins - Alto 1 

Jessica Miranda - Alto 1   

Jerald Mercado - Tenor 1 

Brennan Ellsworth - Bass 1 

Luke Gosch - Bass 2 

Adryan Pineda - Tenor 2 

Morton Ranch High School

Ari Gopinath - Alto 2  

Paetow High School

Walter Bryant - Bass 2 

 Daniella Sellers - Alto 1  

Jude Sepulveda - String Bass 

Seven Lakes High School  

Benjamin Bush - Eb Clarinet 

Olivia Owen - F Horn   

Sarah Clarridge - Violin 1 

Sam Lin - Violin 1 

ChenXi Ling - Violin 2 

Brady Ji - Viola 

Samir Gandhi - Viola 

Bill Sun - Cello 

Shugo Sakamoto - String Bass 

Grace Dias - Viola 

Parham Vakili - Piano 

Taylor High School

Ella Jackson - Bassoon 

Michael Guzman - Cornet/Trumpet 

Jonas Ruelas - Tenor Trombone 

Cristian Rodriguez - Tenor 1 

Henry Liu - Violin 2 

Michael Brockmann - String Bass 

Adam Spillman - Violin 2 

Sophia Tang - Violin 1 

Tompkins High School 

Leah Wu - Bassoon 

Bridget Collier - Percussion 

Maria Diaz - Soprano 2 

Sri Pithani - Alto 2 

Carter Andry - Bass 1 

Skyler Karnopp - Alto 1 

Anisha Arumilli - Alto 2 

Jake Jiang - Violin 1 

Arjun Chandupatla - Violin 2 

Kendall Porter - Cello 

Peter Song - Violin 1 

Crystal Yang - Viola 

Lydia Kang - Cello 

Andrew Yang - Cello 

Yuchan Chung - Violin 1 

Ray Cheng - Cello 