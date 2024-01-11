Katy ISD Celebrates Exemplary Musical Achievement

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Seventy-one Katy ISD musicians have earned All-State honors following a rigorous and highly competitive selection process.

According to the Texas Music Educators Association which sponsors the Texas All-State competition, only 2.6% of musicians who audition earn All-State recognition.

This competitive process begins across the state with over 70,000 students competing through auditions hosted by 33 TMEA Regions. Individual musicians perform selected music for a panel of judges who rank each instrument or voice part. Based on this ranking, a select group of musicians advance from their respective Region to compete against musicians from other areas in eight TMEA Area competitions. The highest-ranking musicians from the TMEA Area competitions earn a performance slot at the 2024 TMEA Convention in San Antonio, an event that attracts an annual attendance of over 30,000 attendees.

“We are incredibly proud of these students for their remarkable accomplishment in earning All-State honors," said Damon Archer, Executive Director of Fine Arts. "This achievement is a testament to their unwavering dedication and musical abilities, as well as the support of their families. I also want to extend my deep appreciation to our exceptional teachers whose role has been instrumental in shaping these accomplished musicians."

The 2024 TMEA All-State Musicians Include:

Cinco Ranch High School

Noah Machart - Cornet/Trumpet

Julia Wright - F Horn

Ryan Gover - Percussion

Micah Marsh - Tenor 2

Lucy Ebben - Cello

Peiyao Ning - Viola

Jordan High School

Rosemary Chen - Flute

Daniel Yu - Oboe

Brayden Sanchez - Contra-Bass

Diane Shim - Soprano 1

Sasha Shetty - Soprano 1

Ava Cooper - Alto 2

Christian Olowookere - Bass 1

Nathan Xu - Violin 1

Brian Rhee - Viola

Jeweet Fang - Cello

Pranav Kelwada - String Bass

Sophie Zeng - Violin 1

Jacob Jang - Cello

Maxwell Tang - Violin 1

Timothy Shim -Violin 2

Daniel Hribik - Violin 2

Huanran(Henry) Yu - Violin 2

Jaiden Suh - Viola

Katy High School

Caleb Elrod - Bass Trombone

Saniya Menzies - Soprano 2

Mackenzie Simkins - Alto 1

Jessica Miranda - Alto 1

Jerald Mercado - Tenor 1

Brennan Ellsworth - Bass 1

Luke Gosch - Bass 2

Adryan Pineda - Tenor 2

Morton Ranch High School

Ari Gopinath - Alto 2

Paetow High School

Walter Bryant - Bass 2

Daniella Sellers - Alto 1

Jude Sepulveda - String Bass

Seven Lakes High School

Benjamin Bush - Eb Clarinet

Olivia Owen - F Horn

Sarah Clarridge - Violin 1

Sam Lin - Violin 1

ChenXi Ling - Violin 2

Brady Ji - Viola

Samir Gandhi - Viola

Bill Sun - Cello

Shugo Sakamoto - String Bass

Grace Dias - Viola

Parham Vakili - Piano

Taylor High School

Ella Jackson - Bassoon

Michael Guzman - Cornet/Trumpet

Jonas Ruelas - Tenor Trombone

Cristian Rodriguez - Tenor 1

Henry Liu - Violin 2

Michael Brockmann - String Bass

Adam Spillman - Violin 2

Sophia Tang - Violin 1

Tompkins High School

Leah Wu - Bassoon

Bridget Collier - Percussion

Maria Diaz - Soprano 2

Sri Pithani - Alto 2

Carter Andry - Bass 1

Skyler Karnopp - Alto 1

Anisha Arumilli - Alto 2

Jake Jiang - Violin 1

Arjun Chandupatla - Violin 2

Kendall Porter - Cello

Peter Song - Violin 1

Crystal Yang - Viola

Lydia Kang - Cello

Andrew Yang - Cello

Yuchan Chung - Violin 1

Ray Cheng - Cello