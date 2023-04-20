Jordan High School wins state robotics title

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Following a competitive state robotics championship event in Houston in early April, the Jordan High School Golden Warriors took home the championship title, defeating 80 teams from across Texas.

The JHS Golden Warriors, along with the Cinco Ranch High School CRyptonite and Tompkins High School Steel Tallons, have all qualified for, and are headed to, the FIRST World Championship Robotics Tournament this weekend.

Additionally, Cinco Ranch High School CRyptonite won the Autonomous Award while Morton Ranch High School Nuts N' Boltz won the Spirit Award and Paetow High School Glow with the Flow achieved division finalist at state.

“At the state competition, the Warriors executed their game plan which they have been perfecting since the beginning of the season,” said Jason Chen, Jordan High School Golden Warriors Team Mentor. “They have demonstrated great ingenuity during complex challenges and have demonstrated that hardwork does pay off,” added Chen.

A total of six teams from Katy ISD competed at the FIRST Texas District Championship meet:

Jordan High School Golden Warriors

Cinco Ranch High School CRyptonite

Tompkins High School Steel Talons

Seven Lakes High School RoboSpartans

Morton Ranch High School Nuts N’ Boltz

Paetow High School Glow with the Flow

The FIRST World Championship is an international competition where top teams from around the world compete to take the prestigious title of being named a “FIRST Robotics Competition World Champion.” Over 600 teams participate each year. The FIRST World Championship Tournament is one of two student world championship events that take place every year. Early this month, Katy ISD announced two robotics teams were also gearing up for the 2023 VEX Robotics World Championship which will take place in Dallas, Texas next week. The world tournament will be held in Houston on April 19-22 at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

× Expand Katy ISD Morton Ranch High School Nuts N’ Boltz