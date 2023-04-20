Jordan High School String Quartet Awarded Silver Medal at Music Competition

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – The Jordan High School String Quartet competed for the first time at the UIL State Chamber Music Competition in Bastrop, Texas and was named Silver Medalist.

The ensemble is also the very first group to represent Katy ISD at the competition.

“The program included works by Felix Mendelssohn and Antonin Dvorak,” said Damon Archer, Director of Fine Arts at Katy ISD. “Their remarkable performance earned them a second place among 15 other finalists representing some of the strongest music programs from across the state."

The JHS String Quartet worked tirelessly to perfect their performance since the start of the school year. Before heading to the state competition, the ensemble was selected as a finalist through a competitive video audition and then had to receive a Division I rating at the regional UIL Solo and Ensemble Contest. The quartet is composed of:

Violinist Sophie Zeng – 11 th grader

grader Violinist Elaine Qu – 10 th grader

grader Violist Brian Rhee – 10 th grader

grader Cellist Jeweet Fang – 10th grader

The music group performed before a panel of three judges and was evaluated based on tone, technique and musicianship as well as ensemble communication and cohesiveness.

“The hard work and dedication of these young musicians is incredible,” said Kyle Davis, Jordan High School Orchestra Director and Chamber Music Coach. “This is quite a remarkable accomplishment in light of all the other events, including their academic studies, for which the students had to plan,” added Davis.

This is the second year that the UIL Instrumental Chamber Music Competition has taken place at the state level.