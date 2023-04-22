Houston Community College to offer bachelor level degree programs

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) — Beginning this fall, Houston Community College will offer bachelor's level degree programs for the first time. The first two programs to launch are Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, and Healthcare Management.

During his annual State of the College address, Houston Community College Chancellor Cesar Maldonado said the new programs are evidence of the college's visionary workforce development and leadership.

More than 250 business, government, economic development, and education leaders gathered for the address at the college's West Houston Institute to hear his remarks.

"We are proud to be at the forefront of the exciting field of AI," Maldonado said. "Our associate degree AI and Robotics program is highly regarded across the country. So, it only made sense, as a recognized leader in this space, to offer a bachelor's degree program in fall 2023."

Likewise, Healthcare Management is already a career track experiencing high demand. The new program will be offered at HCC's Coleman College for Health Sciences in the Texas Medical Center (TMC).

The Bachelor of Applied Technology in AI and Robotics will address a growing and critical need for skilled workers in a rapidly evolving technology field. Over the last decade, AI has gained a substantial foothold over the last decade in numerous industries.

Graduates of the HCC program will enter a profession with 2,686 annual job openings in the region and a median annual salary of $101,000.

The Bachelor of Applied Science in Healthcare Management will prepare students for career advancement or entry-level healthcare managerial positions. The degree program enables working professionals to advance their careers by focusing on leadership skills, knowledge and credentials in healthcare management.