School Board names High School 10 Freeman High School

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Katy's newest high school will open in the fall of 2024 and will be named Freeman High School.

The Katy Independent School District Board of Trustees approved naming the district's tenth high school after the Freeman family during its November 13, 2023 meeting. It is located at 7800 Katy Hockley Road.

The Freeman's have a longstanding connection to Katy's agricultural roots, dating back to the late 19th century, and the first-generation, W.E. and Mae Belle Freeman, emphasized the importance of education, paving the way for their children to attend school, something not every family emphasized during those times. Today, five generations of Freemans have graduated from Katy ISD schools, with the sixth generation currently enrolled.

"The family name of "Freeman" is a familiar one in our community, as the family has a 125-year history in Katy that spans six generations," said Katy ISD board president Victor Perez. "High School number 10, now Freeman High School, was approved by our community as a part of the 2021 bond program and will provide enrollment relief to our schools in the northwest quadrant of the district."

× Expand Katy ISD Top row from left: Jessica Dulaney, Lynn Freeman, Phil Mattingly - Botton row, Kent Freeman, Carla Freeman-Mattingly

Freeman family members are historically significant to Katy, having served as mayor and city council members and contributed to the volunteer fire department and school board.

The Freeman's civic impact extends to support for various service groups, including the Katy Literary Club and Katy Heritage Society, as well as their involvement with the Keep Katy Beautiful Board. Notably, a dedicated section of the Johnny Nelson Katy Heritage Museum commemorates their influence on Katy.