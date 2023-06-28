HCC expanding programs at its Katy Campus

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Houston Community College will offer two new programs at the Katy campus in the fall of 2023.

The Digital Communication and Logistics Program and the Global Supply Chain Management Program will offer classes on the Colonial Parkway campus.

The news comes nearly one year after HCC cut the ribbon on its new Katy campus.

"The diversity of Katy is reflected in our Katy campus students. Thirty-six percent are Hispanic, 22 percent are African American, 19 percent are white, 18 percent are Asian American, and five percent identify as 'other/two or more races'," an HCC statement said.

The HCC and the University of Houston each have Katy campuses that are a short walk away from each other. Being neighbors allows HCC students to participate in UH/HCC Engineering Academy.

During the past year, HCC students also competed in the NASA innovation challenge and started a robotics club.