Katy ISD free and reduced school meal guidelines announced for 2023-2024 school year

KATY, TX - The policy for providing free and reduced-price meals for children served by the Katy Independent School District has been announced.

A copy of the policy may be viewed at www.squaremeals.com.

Children living in households whose income are at or below the federally approved levels, based on household size, may be eligible for meal benefits.

Transfer students approved for the program from another school district may either complete a Katy ISD application or provide documentation of their eligibility status for that same school year.

Foster children who are the legal responsibility of a welfare agency or court may also be eligible for benefits regardless of the income of the household with whom they reside, an application must be submitted.

Households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) or Food Distribution Programs on Indian Reservations (FDPIR) are also eligible. Children with status as homeless, runaway, migrant or displaced by a declared disaster also qualify for meals.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) school nutrition program known as Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) enables all students at CEP eligible campuses to receive FREE breakfast and lunch meals throughout the 2023-24 school year. Students attending a CEP eligible school do not have to pay a fee or submit a Meals Benefits/Free and Reduced Meals application in order to receive free meals.

Katy ISD campuses that have met USDA eligibility for the CEP free meals program for the 2023-2024 school year include:

Bear Creek Elementary

Cimarron Elementary

Franz Elementary

Golbow Elementary

Hutsell Elementary

King Elementary

Leonard Elementary

Mayde Creek Elementary

McRoberts Elementary

Memorial Parkway Elementary

Schmalz Elementary

Morton Ranch Elementary

Stephens Elementary

Rhoads Elementary

Sundown Elementary

West Memorial Elementary

Winborn Elementary

Wolfe Elementary

Cardiff Junior High

Haskett Junior High

Katy Junior High

Mayde Creek Junior High

McDonald Junior High

Morton Ranch Junior High

West Memorial Junior High School

Opportunity Awareness Center

Mayde Creek High School

Morton Ranch High School

The Nutrition and Food Service Department encourages families with students who do not attend a CEP Campus listed above to complete a meal benefits online application prior to the start of school to determine eligibility for free/reduced meals. The new online application can be submitted through www.SchoolCafe.com/KatyISD and will be available the first week of August for the 2023-2024 school year. Katy ISD Nutrition and Food Service Department is working with local agencies to identify all children who are categorically and program eligible. *If your student receives a notification of approval the first days of school then, you do not need to complete a new application for the 2023-2024 school year. Any household that does not receive a notification and feels it should have or are missing any students on the notification you received, please contact the Nutrition and Food Service Department at 281-396-6240. Additional information regarding the Nutrition and Food Service department can be found at the district website www.KatyISDFoodServices.com.

Any household that wishes to decline benefits should contact the Nutrition and Food Service Department at 281-396-6240.

Paper applications will NOT be distributed this upcoming school year, all applications must be submitted online. If the online application is unavailable, paper applications are available at any district school and at the food service office. If your children were on the program at the end of the previous school year, they are eligible for the same benefit for the first

30 operating days of the new school year or until a new application is processed. A new application per household is required each school year.

The Nutrition and Food Service Department is located at 5364 Franz Rd, Katy, TX 77493. Staff is available Monday-Friday, 8:00am - 2:30pm to assist parents/guardians in completing the application, starting the second week of August. Bring names of all members of the household and their Gross Monthly Income. For any questions, call the Katy ISD Nutrition and Food Service Department office at 281-396-6240.

Applications are accepted any time during the school year; the 2023-2024 online application will be available 2 weeks before school starts. The information households provide on the application will be used for the purpose of determining meal eligibility. Application information may be verified by school officials at any time during the school year.

Determining Eligibility

Under the provisions of the free and reduced-price meal policy, the reviewing official will review applications and determine eligibility. Households or guardians dissatisfied with the reviewing official’s eligibility determination may wish to discuss the decision with the Reviewing Official on an informal basis. Households wishing to make a formal appeal for a hearing on the decision may make a request either orally or in writing to the hearing official, contact us at 281-396-6240.

Unexpected Circumstances

If a household member becomes unemployed or if the household size increases, the household should contact the food service office. Such changes may make the children of the household eligible for benefits if the household’s income falls at or below the attached current income eligibility guidelines.

Charge Policy:

District charge policy allows students without meal money to receive the menu choice with the expectation that the parent will reimburse all meals charged. The elementary charge policy allows for the value of 10 breakfast meals and 10 lunch meals to be charged. When the charge limit is reached, the elementary student will receive a milk for breakfast or a milk and cereal for lunch. The secondary charge policy allows for the value of 5 breakfast meals and 5 lunch meals to be charged. When the charge limit is reached, the secondary student will be declined. Parents will be alerted when their child charges a meal by receiving a courtesy call and/or email through the district automated call out system, if the district parent information is correct and up to date. Parents are responsible for monitoring the amount of money in their child’s account and paying back any borrowed money in a timely manner. If a student owes money on his/her account, he/she will be allowed to purchase snacks and/or a la carte only with cash in hand for that purchase, or once the student’s negative account is paid in full and funds are available to cover additional purchases.