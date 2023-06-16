Fine Arts signing day at Katy ISD for 200 students

KATY, TX [June 15, 2023] – More than 200 Katy Independent School District fine arts students have committed to continuing their visual and performing arts education while attending numerous colleges across the state and country. Their names and photos are below.
Before the school ended, there were signing ceremonies at nine Katy ISD high schools where students committed to continuing their visual and performing arts studies while attending college. While at Katy ISD, these students studied at least one artistic discipline, such as art, dance, music, and theater.
"These aspiring fine arts students are a testament that their hard work and creativity in the arts does pay off," said Damon Archer, Executive Director of Fine Arts at Katy ISD. "I would also like to applaud the fine arts teachers who provided a supportive learning environment and inspired these students to hone their artistic skills."
"Additionally, many of the signees graduated in the Top 10 of their respective classes, further demonstrating the connection between fine arts and academic achievement," a Katy ISD press release said.
The names and photographs of the students are below.
Cinco Ranch High School
- LaPrade, Joshua
- Moreno, Alexander
- Dycus, Elijah
- Mahady, Holden
- Theriault, Nikolas
- Gonzalez, Madison
- Pastor, Simona
- Karman, Guldana
- Bradley, Nathan
- Gregg, Victoria
Jordan High School
- Sadhu, Harshith
- He, DaiQing
- Li, Jada
- Newton, James
- Reichel, Megan
- Piotrowicz, Maya
- Das, Abhirit
- Vijayraj, Aksitha
- Royer, Tyler
- Sampson, Ashley
- McKean, Collin
- Balduzzi, Martina
- Williams, Madeline
- Gray, Molly Jordan
- Sulbaran, Aaron
- Baugess, Tyler
- Nove, Lilly
- Nuthalapati, Alakandanda
- Lewis, Kaitlyn
- Karter, Miranda
- Lily, Kayla
Katy High School
- Langan, Eloise
- Morgan, Lexi
- Ojomo, Modesolaoluwa
- Cotton, Hannah
- Lopez, Kleins
- Kappes, Alex
- Nagle, Donald
- Bahng, Trinity
- Comiskey, Colton
- Szymanski, Alex
- Elrod, Reagan
- Kolon, Piper
- Raggs, Kelda
- Fiallo, Natalia
- Granger, Sydney
- Fields, Jeffrey
- Marquez, Carlos
- Mayde Creek High School
- Byrd, Lauryn
- Martinez, Evelyn
- Rubio, Yair
- Salazar, Vanessa
- Taylor, Kaitlyn
- Trevino, Lizdette
- Vince, Lucy
- White, DayShaun
Morton Ranch
- Battifarano, Noah
- Molina, Randy
- Rodriguez, Cindy
- Rueda, Marco
- Skinner, Liara
- Vela, Brittney
- Anderson, Cali
- Larios Pineda, Celeste
- Mamone, Katelyn
- Pena, Tiffany
- Ajayi, Stephon
- Castro, Ronaldo
- De La Cruz, Betzabeth
- De Leon, Melissa
- Farrell, Lee
- Gregory, Zerah
- Hall, Natalie
- Lang, Jordan
- Lopez, Sommer
- Powers, Sophie
Paetow High School
- Wilson, Bryton "Ace"
- Bowman, Kimora
- Jackson, Jocelyn
- Gallardo, Ruben
- Johnson, Brianna
- Narvaez, Angel
- Willette, Cadence
- Dembow, Mercy
- Figueroa, Daniel
- Morelos, Luis
- Dang, Duc
- Elko, Max
- Quevado, Daniela
- Velazquez, Kaleb
- Jezierski, Emma
- Lopez, Edward
- Ajvazi, Engjell
- Hiller, Kathryn
- Baldone, Angel
- Castilan, Arlo
- Chavez, Kelsy
- Campos, Mathew
- Jones, Kelly
- Myers, Piper
- Tongol, Sophio
- Urrecha, Gizelle
- Cleavinger, Sydney
- Irby, Anita
- Hauff, Dakota
- Lizama, Kylie
- Chavez, Michael
- Hernandez-Rodriguez, Saray
Seven Lakes High School
- Ybarra, Chelsea
- Sun, Jerry
- Yi, Lana
- Yedam, Lohitha
- Gonsalez Montes de Oca, Luisana
- Marcella, Madeline
- Sefer, Megan
- Delgado, Rebeca
- Cho, Simon
- Gullapalli, Sravya
- Jang, Yeojin
- Yu, ZiJun
- Lizak, Michelle
- Patton, Abigail
- Belleville, Anya
- Frison, Colby
- Shimbashi, Connor
- Corrigan, Matthew
- Davis, Megan
- Cox, Callie
- Gabriel, Taryn
- Click, Piper
- Romero, Christine
- Wu, Phoenix
- El-Assaad, Anna
- Abbott, Brooke
- Chapman, Caroline
- Dorsett, Lauren
- Kim, Aaron
- Li, Andy
- Chanhee, Seven
- Sharma, Devina
- Jarrell, Evan
- Owoeye, Kanyinsola
- Danielson, Katherine
- Ho, Mei-Hsun
- Nguyen, Ethan
- Chakraborty, Sameer
- Saini, Siya
- Wang, Thomas
- Zoeller-McCarthy, Charlotte
- Sanchez, Kennedy
- Vasquez, Melanie
- Smith, Nick
- Prieur du Perray, Sara
Taylor High School
- Abdeslam, Miriam
- Barbosa, Sabrina
- Beloglazova, Olga
- Lazrine, Emily
- Li, Karen
- Misas, Evan
- Park, Una
- Puttiwong, Patcharapan
- Shaffer, Courtney
- Bassat, Nathaniel Ben
- Lewis, Traevin
- Dalmeida, Roxy
- O'Neal, Carson
- Mori, Selena
- Nishiyama, Ann
- Park, Ryan
- Doshi, Kaila
- Dunn, Liam
- Kinross, Krystine
- Morris, Emily
- Wetmore, Ella
Tompkins High School
- Lara, Gannon
- Pemmaraju, Gayatri
- Quesada Esteva, Annabella
- Alvarez, Alejandro
- Chovanec, Matthew
- Colihan, Thomas
- Le, Tung
- Lewis, Amari
- Loche, Taylor
- Rowan, Alaina
- Rowan, Breanna
- Wu, HaiTian
- Arnett, Josefina
- Bhat, Ahana
- Bolling, Emma
- Flory, Colin
- Nguyen, Brianna
- Stokes, Kathryn
- Chan, Bella
- Chowti, Kavya
- Chung, Yujin
- Liang, Justin
- Man, Bonnie
- Sarkar, Aarush
- Someswar, Abhinav
- Suh, Rachael
- Kendall, Ryan
- Zeidat, Sumaya
