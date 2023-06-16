Fine Arts signing day at Katy ISD for 200 students

KATY, TX [June 15, 2023] – More than 200 Katy Independent School District fine arts students have committed to continuing their visual and performing arts education while attending numerous colleges across the state and country. Their names and photos are below.

Before the school ended, there were signing ceremonies at nine Katy ISD high schools where students committed to continuing their visual and performing arts studies while attending college. While at Katy ISD, these students studied at least one artistic discipline, such as art, dance, music, and theater.

"These aspiring fine arts students are a testament that their hard work and creativity in the arts does pay off," said Damon Archer, Executive Director of Fine Arts at Katy ISD. "I would also like to applaud the fine arts teachers who provided a supportive learning environment and inspired these students to hone their artistic skills."

"Additionally, many of the signees graduated in the Top 10 of their respective classes, further demonstrating the connection between fine arts and academic achievement," a Katy ISD press release said.

The names and photographs of the students are below.

Cinco Ranch High School

LaPrade, Joshua

Moreno, Alexander

Dycus, Elijah

Mahady, Holden

Theriault, Nikolas

Gonzalez, Madison

Pastor, Simona

Karman, Guldana

Bradley, Nathan

Gregg, Victoria

× Expand Katy ISD 2023 Cinco Ranch students who are committed to studying the arts in college.

Jordan High School

Sadhu, Harshith

He, DaiQing

Li, Jada

Newton, James

Reichel, Megan

Piotrowicz, Maya

Das, Abhirit

Vijayraj, Aksitha

Royer, Tyler

Sampson, Ashley

McKean, Collin

Balduzzi, Martina

Williams, Madeline

Gray, Molly Jordan

Sulbaran, Aaron

Baugess, Tyler

Nove, Lilly

Nuthalapati, Alakandanda

Lewis, Kaitlyn

Karter, Miranda

Lily, Kayla

× Expand Katy ISD 2023 Jordan High School students who have committed to studying the arts in college.

Katy High School

Langan, Eloise

Morgan, Lexi

Ojomo, Modesolaoluwa

Cotton, Hannah

Lopez, Kleins

Kappes, Alex

Nagle, Donald

Bahng, Trinity

Comiskey, Colton

Szymanski, Alex

Elrod, Reagan

Kolon, Piper

Raggs, Kelda

Fiallo, Natalia

Granger, Sydney

Fields, Jeffrey

Marquez, Carlos

× Expand Katy ISD 2023 Katy High School students who have committed to studying the arts in college.

Mayde Creek High School

Byrd, Lauryn

Martinez, Evelyn

Rubio, Yair

Salazar, Vanessa

Taylor, Kaitlyn

Trevino, Lizdette

Vince, Lucy

White, DayShaun

× Expand Katy ISD 2023 Mayde Creek High School students who have committed to studying the arts in college.

Morton Ranch

Battifarano, Noah

Molina, Randy

Rodriguez, Cindy

Rueda, Marco

Skinner, Liara

Vela, Brittney

Anderson, Cali

Larios Pineda, Celeste

Mamone, Katelyn

Pena, Tiffany

Ajayi, Stephon

Castro, Ronaldo

De La Cruz, Betzabeth

De Leon, Melissa

Farrell, Lee

Gregory, Zerah

Hall, Natalie

Lang, Jordan

Lopez, Sommer

Powers, Sophie

× Expand Katy ISD 2023 Morton Ranch High School students who have committed to studying the arts in college.

Paetow High School

Wilson, Bryton "Ace"

Bowman, Kimora

Jackson, Jocelyn

Gallardo, Ruben

Johnson, Brianna

Narvaez, Angel

Willette, Cadence

Dembow, Mercy

Figueroa, Daniel

Morelos, Luis

Dang, Duc

Elko, Max

Quevado, Daniela

Velazquez, Kaleb

Jezierski, Emma

Lopez, Edward

Ajvazi, Engjell

Hiller, Kathryn

Baldone, Angel

Castilan, Arlo

Chavez, Kelsy

Campos, Mathew

Jones, Kelly

Myers, Piper

Tongol, Sophio

Urrecha, Gizelle

Cleavinger, Sydney

Irby, Anita

Hauff, Dakota

Lizama, Kylie

Chavez, Michael

Hernandez-Rodriguez, Saray

× Expand Katy ISD 2023 Paetow High School students who have committed to studying the arts in college.

Seven Lakes High School

Ybarra, Chelsea

Sun, Jerry

Yi, Lana

Yedam, Lohitha

Gonsalez Montes de Oca, Luisana

Marcella, Madeline

Sefer, Megan

Delgado, Rebeca

Cho, Simon

Gullapalli, Sravya

Jang, Yeojin

Yu, ZiJun

Lizak, Michelle

Patton, Abigail

Belleville, Anya

Frison, Colby

Shimbashi, Connor

Corrigan, Matthew

Davis, Megan

Cox, Callie

Gabriel, Taryn

Click, Piper

Romero, Christine

Wu, Phoenix

El-Assaad, Anna

Abbott, Brooke

Chapman, Caroline

Dorsett, Lauren

Kim, Aaron

Li, Andy

Chanhee, Seven

Sharma, Devina

Jarrell, Evan

Owoeye, Kanyinsola

Danielson, Katherine

Ho, Mei-Hsun

Nguyen, Ethan

Chakraborty, Sameer

Saini, Siya

Wang, Thomas

Zoeller-McCarthy, Charlotte

Sanchez, Kennedy

Vasquez, Melanie

Smith, Nick

Prieur du Perray, Sara

× Expand Katy ISD 2023 Seven Lakes High School students who have committed to studying the arts in college.

Taylor High School

Abdeslam, Miriam

Barbosa, Sabrina

Beloglazova, Olga

Lazrine, Emily

Li, Karen

Misas, Evan

Park, Una

Puttiwong, Patcharapan

Shaffer, Courtney

Bassat, Nathaniel Ben

Lewis, Traevin

Dalmeida, Roxy

O'Neal, Carson

Mori, Selena

Nishiyama, Ann

Park, Ryan

Doshi, Kaila

Dunn, Liam

Kinross, Krystine

Morris, Emily

Wetmore, Ella

× Expand Katy ISD 2023 Taylor High School students who have committed to studying the arts in college.

Tompkins High School

Lara, Gannon

Pemmaraju, Gayatri

Quesada Esteva, Annabella

Alvarez, Alejandro

Chovanec, Matthew

Colihan, Thomas

Le, Tung

Lewis, Amari

Loche, Taylor

Rowan, Alaina

Rowan, Breanna

Wu, HaiTian

Arnett, Josefina

Bhat, Ahana

Bolling, Emma

Flory, Colin

Nguyen, Brianna

Stokes, Kathryn

Chan, Bella

Chowti, Kavya

Chung, Yujin

Liang, Justin

Man, Bonnie

Sarkar, Aarush

Someswar, Abhinav

Suh, Rachael

Kendall, Ryan

Zeidat, Sumaya

