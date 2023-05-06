Conservative slate sweeps Katy ISD school board elections

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - An election day text endorsement from Republican Senator Ted Cruz was a last minute surprise from a conservative slate of candidates that swept the Katy school board elections on Saturday.

Amy Thieme won Position 3 with a total of 6,250 votes.

won Position 3 with a total of 6,250 votes. Morgan Calhoun won Position 4 with a total of 5,770 votes.

won Position 4 with a total of 5,770 votes. MaryEllen Cuzela won Position 5 with a total of 6,054 votes.

"We need more school board members like Amy, Morgan, and Mary Ellen who fight to give parents a voice in their children's education," Senator Cruz told voters.

Amy Thieme, Morgan Calhoun, and Mary Ellen Cuzela rode a national wave of frustration from those who feel school systems have lost their focus. Thieme said during the campaign that she supports removing graphic sexualized content from school libraries to optimize learning.

"I came to vote for those three," one man said as he pointed to Thieme, Calhoun and Cuzela campaign signs.

Theme said that type of response was not unusual while she was meeting voters at the polls.

"It is critical that we concentrate on returning to the basics of reading, writing, math, science, and history," Thieme said. "The mastery of these core courses and critical thinking skills will create a sound foundation for students to excel throughout their educational careers."

The following unofficial results were provided by Katy ISD Saturday night.

Position 3

Amy Thieme 54%

Bruce Bradford 38%

Shawn Miller 8.04%

Position 4

Morgan Calhoun 50%

Cicely Taylor 28%

Erica Brettell 22%

Position 5