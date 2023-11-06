Committee recommends name for Katy ISD High School 10

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – The Katy Independent School District Naming Advisory recommends High School 10 be named Freeman High School after a family with a 125-year history in Katy spanning six generations.

The Freeman family members have held positions such as mayor and city council member. They have also served on the volunteer fire department and the school board.

The Freeman family has supported many service groups, such as the Katy Literary Club, Katy Heritage Society, and Keep Katy Beautiful Board, among others. There is a section dedicated to the Freeman Family in the Johnny Nelson Katy Heritage Museum.

In addition to their civic service contributions, the Freeman family has deep roots in agriculture and education.

"W.E. and Mae Belle Freeman, the first generation of Freemans who settled in Katy in the late 19th century, understood the importance of a strong education and sacrificed so their children could attend school," a Katy ISD press release said. "Their children, Mae, Jesse, and Dick, finished the eighth grade at South Mayde Creek – the highest level offered at the time."

Two of their other children, Bill and Buck, later graduated from Katy High School. Five generations of Freemans have graduated from Katy ISD schools, and members of the sixth generation are currently enrolled in the district's schools.

A Public Forum to provide input regarding the proposed name will be held on Wednesday, November 8, at the Katy ISD Education Support Complex, 6301 S. Stadium Lane. Public comment begins at 5 p.m.

Individuals who wish to speak during the Public Forum may sign up in person at 4:30 p.m. No signups will be allowed once the forum begins.

High School 10 will be at 7800 Katy Hockley Road. This high school will provide enrollment relief to neighboring campuses in the northwest quadrant of the district, which is experiencing fast growth.