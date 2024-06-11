Beckendorff Junior, Seven Lakes High Represent Katy ISD at National Science Competition

EAST LANSING, MI (Covering Katy News)-Beckendorff Junior High and Seven Lakes High School represented Katy ISD at the 2024 Science Olympiad National Tournament, placing third in the middle school division and 12th in the high school division, respectively.
The 40th annual competition was held May 24-25 at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan. One hundred twenty junior high and high school teams from across the country participated.
The Science Olympiad is a national non-profit organization. According to its website, the organization seeks to increase K-12 student and teacher participation in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM). Its competitive tournaments require students to have knowledge in topics such as life sciences, computer science, anatomy and health, astronomy, and other science fields.
BDJH has placed within the top 10 in national competitions over the last dozen years, according to a press release from Katy ISD. SLHS has also been successful in recent years, with an 8th place finish at the 2023 National Tournament and a 10th place finish in 2022.
Katy ISD
The team from Beckendorff Junior High School that represented Katy ISD at the 2024 Science Olympiad National Tournament
Beckendorff Junior High’s team results include:
- 5th Place in Agricultural Science
- 2nd Place in Anatomy and Physiology
- 4th Place in Crime Busters
- 1st Place in Disease Detective
- 1st Place in Dynamic Planet
- 7th Place in Ecology
- 3rd Place in Experimental Design
- 3rd Place in Fast Facts
- 10th Place in Flight
- 2nd Place in Forestry
- 1st Place in Fossils
- 2nd Place in Meteorology
- 5th Place in Microbe Mission
- 1st Place in Road Scholar
- 8th Place in Roller Coaster
- 7th Place in Solar Power
- 10th Place in Wheeled Vehicle
- 8th Place in Wind Power
- 3rd Place in Write It Do It
Seven Lakes High School’s team results include:
- 2nd Place in Agricultural Science
- 6th Place in Air Trajectory
- 4th Place in Anatomy and Physiology
- 9th Place in Astronomy
- 6th Place in Codebusters
- 2nd Place in Detector Building
- 4th Place in Ecology
- 7th Place in Fermi Questions
- 10th Place in Forestry
- 2nd Place in Microbe Mission
- 4th Place in Solar Power
- 8th Place in Wind Power