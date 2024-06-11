Beckendorff Junior, Seven Lakes High Represent Katy ISD at National Science Competition

EAST LANSING, MI (Covering Katy News)-Beckendorff Junior High and Seven Lakes High School represented Katy ISD at the 2024 Science Olympiad National Tournament, placing third in the middle school division and 12th in the high school division, respectively.

The 40th annual competition was held May 24-25 at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan. One hundred twenty junior high and high school teams from across the country participated.

The Science Olympiad is a national non-profit organization. According to its website, the organization seeks to increase K-12 student and teacher participation in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM). Its competitive tournaments require students to have knowledge in topics such as life sciences, computer science, anatomy and health, astronomy, and other science fields.

BDJH has placed within the top 10 in national competitions over the last dozen years, according to a press release from Katy ISD. SLHS has also been successful in recent years, with an 8th place finish at the 2023 National Tournament and a 10th place finish in 2022.

× Expand Katy ISD The team from Beckendorff Junior High School that represented Katy ISD at the 2024 Science Olympiad National Tournament

Beckendorff Junior High’s team results include:

5th Place in Agricultural Science

2nd Place in Anatomy and Physiology

4th Place in Crime Busters

1st Place in Disease Detective

1st Place in Dynamic Planet

7th Place in Ecology

3rd Place in Experimental Design

3rd Place in Fast Facts

10th Place in Flight

2nd Place in Forestry

1st Place in Fossils

2nd Place in Meteorology

5th Place in Microbe Mission

1st Place in Road Scholar

8th Place in Roller Coaster

7th Place in Solar Power

10th Place in Wheeled Vehicle

8th Place in Wind Power

3rd Place in Write It Do It

Seven Lakes High School’s team results include: