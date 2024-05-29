Katy ISD teacher named National STEM Scholar

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Bridget McDonald, a seventh-grade science teacher from Beckendorff Junior High School, is among nine teachers from eight states selected to participate in the prestigious National STEM Scholar Program, a unique professional development program providing advanced STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) training, national network building and project support for middle school science teachers nationwide.

Created in partnership between the National Stem Cell Foundation and The Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science at Western Kentucky University, the National STEM Scholar Program selects teachers each year from a national pool of applicants based solely on the description of a "big idea" Challenge Project the applicant would implement in their classroom if funds were available.

Selected projects are chosen for maximum impact in middle school classrooms where research shows lifelong STEM career decisions are being made. STEM Scholars convene on WKU's campus for a week of advanced STEM training and finalize their projects with input from their STEM Scholar class colleagues.

"I am deeply honored to have been selected as a National STEM Scholar and hope my work sparks my students' interest in STEM subjects, preparing them for real-world challenges and inspiring them towards future STEM careers," said Bridget McDonald. "Being a STEM Scholar will provide access to networks that can support innovative classroom activities and facilitate connections with other educators, scientists, and STEM professionals. The National STEM Scholar Program supports my goal as a teacher to promote creativity, inspire students to think critically, experiment, and develop innovative solutions to problems."

The Gatton Academy will host the 2024 National STEM Scholar class from May 26 to June 1 on the WKU campus in Bowling Green, KY.

Studies show that middle school students who become excited about science are the ones who will pursue STEM courses in high school and major in them at the technical and college levels.

"At a pivotal time in decision-making that will open or close the door to opportunity. However, nearly 50% of 8th graders in America lose interest in pursuing the STEM-related subjects increasingly required for 21st-century jobs," a press release said.

"We added education to our mission and partnered with The Gatton Academy in 2015 to support the development of a new generation of scientists in academic research, advanced technology, and infrastructure engineering," said Dr. Paula Grisanti, CEO of the National Stem Cell Foundation. "Supporting teachers who inspire and motivate middle school students at this critical decision-making age will directly impact how many choose to pursue the STEM skills essential for living-wage jobs. By investing in the influential middle school STEM teacher now, we reach thousands of students in classrooms today and far into the future."

"This partnership will accrue benefits for the National STEM Scholars, middle school students in their classrooms, and the middle school science teachers with whom they collaborate," said Dr. Julia Link Roberts, Executive Director of The Gatton Academy, "The National STEM Scholar Program is an excellent way for teachers to learn new strategies and new ways to engage students to help them become and stay interested in science and math."

Now in its ninth year, 90 National STEM Scholars represent middle schools in 35 states. Ninety-one percent teach in public schools, 41% in mid- to high-poverty schools, and 39% in communities under 15,000. A unique requirement of the program is that STEM Scholars share lessons learned with colleagues in their home schools, districts, or states, magnifying their impact over multiple classrooms and years. By June 2025, National STEM Scholars will have directly and indirectly impacted more than 146,000 middle school students in the U.S.