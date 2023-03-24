Annual Folk Life Festival returns with vibrant celebration of pioneer life

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Ever wondered what life was like in Texas during the late 1800s? Katy ISD will take you down memory lane during the 37th Annual Folk Life Festival. Visitors will get a chance to experience pioneer life by learning how they dressed, how they survived, the types of foods they prepared and even how their children engaged in learning.

Other activities include blacksmith demonstrations, weaving and spinning, Native American dancing, honey beekeeping and more. Admission is free.

“We’re thrilled to invite the Katy ISD community to this annual event in which we transform the Outdoor Learning Center into a variety of scenes from the 1800s,” said Paul Dunk, specialist at the Outdoor Learning Center. “This year’s event promises to be an enriching celebration of pioneer life. This family-friendly gathering has something for the entire family, from the little ones to adults."

Visitors will be able to walk the nature trails, visit the ponds and see the exhibits in the science and history classrooms. Visit the Katy ISD Outdoor Learning Center webpage for additional information.

The festival is at the Kenneth D. Welch Outdoor Learning Center – West of the Education Support Complex, 6301 South Stadium Lane, Katy, 77494 on Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.