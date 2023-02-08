Girl violently attacks another girl at Beck Junior High School

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A video of student-on-student classroom violence at Beck Junior High school is circulating and was broadcast by KHOU TV Tuesday night.

Channel 11 showed a portion of the video. It is below.

The portion that aired showed a girl repeatedly punching a female classmate in a seemingly unprovoked brutal attack. What it does not show is how the attack ended. The video that aired on TV does not show anyone coming to the aid of the victim. If someone came to the aid of the student it was not immediate. Her classmates were close enough to intervene immediately but they did not.

"Very frustrating, very outrageous and horrible, very horrible," Nurys Valdes said in Spanish.

Valdes is the grandmother of the victim. She spoke to KHOU TV about the attack saying her granddaughter would leave the school and seek therapy to deal with the frightening classroom assault.

Principal, Leah Radloff, sent the following letter to parents:

Dear Beck Junior High Parents/Guardians and Staff,

This message is to assure our parents and guardians that Beck JH administration is aware of an altercation that occurred in a classroom and is circulating via video on social media. Any student determined to be involved in the altercation and in violation of the Katy ISD Discipline Management Plan and Student Code of Conduct will be assessed disciplinary consequences and possible criminal consequences.

I would like to reassure parents that the safety of our students at Beck Junior High is our top priority, and behaviors such as these are not tolerated on our campus.

There are several ways students and parents can help the school administration resolve conflicts before an incident occurs. In addition to reporting information to someone at school or a law enforcement official, parents can utilize our Katy ISD SpeakUp mobile app to anonymously report tips. I also encourage parents to help their child understand the serious implications that can result from engaging in, or encouraging physical or verbal conflict. With your help, we can effectively continue our commitment to maintaining a safe and secure learning environment for all students.

Thank you for your continued support.