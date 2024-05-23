Dozens of Katy ISD students earn medical assistant certification

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Fifty-two students earned their medical assistant certification this year as part of the Katy Independent School District’s first cohort, representing Jordan, Katy, Mayde Creek, Morton Ranch, Paetow, Seven Lakes, and Tompkins high schools.

The National Healthcareer Association approved the students to become certified clinical medical assistants.

“The medical assistant certification program is yet another example of the exceptional opportunities available here in Katy ISD,” said Dr. Christine Caskey, Chief Academic Officer. “Upon graduation, our students will be able to step into a growing profession equipped with skills for success.”

Medical assistants perform various tasks, including taking patient vital signs, assisting providers with exams and procedures, administering medications, and performing laboratory procedures.

The Medical Assistant program at Katy ISD is a four-course program that includes anatomy, physiology, and medical terminology. Students must also pass the certifying exam.

Students may also choose a dual credit program in medical assisting and earn a Houston Community College Level 1 Medical Scribe certification and medical assistant certification.

The medical assistant program is just one certification offered through Katy ISD’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) Health Science program. Katy ISD students can also earn the following certifications, only offered at Miller Career Technology Center:

Emergency Medical Technician- EMS National Registry Exam

Dental Assistant- Registered Dental Assistant exam/ NOMAD X-Ray Certification

Clinical Rotations- Patient Care Technician and EKG Certifications

Pharmacy Technician- Registered Pharmacy Technician State Exam

Visit the district’s Health Science programs page to learn more about the opportunities available to students.