Your Xfinity Internet Just Got Faster, At No Cost

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) — Comcast, Houston’s largest internet service provider, has increased internet speeds for hundreds of thousands of Xfinity customers in southeast Texas, addressing the growing demand for data in modern households.

New and existing customers on Connect, Connect More, Fast and Prepaid plans will get faster speeds at no additional cost.

Connect: 75 Mbps to 150 Mbps

75 Mbps to 150 Mbps Connect More: 200 Mbps to 300 Mbps

200 Mbps to 300 Mbps Fast: 400 Mbps to 500 Mbps

400 Mbps to 500 Mbps Xfinity Prepaid: 50 Mbps to 200 Mbps

Fast speed is an important feature of the overall connectivity experience that also includes several other benefits to consumers:

99.99% Reliability – Fast Internet speeds won’t matter if you don’t have a reliable broadband connection. Xfinity has 99.99 percent reliability, and the Xfinity network utilizes artificial intelligence to keep customers connected by fixing issues before they even affect homes.

– Fast Internet speeds won’t matter if you don’t have a reliable broadband connection. Xfinity has 99.99 percent reliability, and the Xfinity network utilizes artificial intelligence to keep customers connected by fixing issues before they even affect homes. Cybersecurity – xFi Advanced Security, included for free for customers who lease an Xfinity gateway, protects connected devices from malware and other threats at the gateway before they reach connected household devices. Since launching xFi Advanced Security, Xfinity has stopped more than 10 billion cyber security threats.

xFi Advanced Security, included for free for customers who lease an Xfinity gateway, protects connected devices from malware and other threats at the gateway before they reach connected household devices. Since launching xFi Advanced Security, Xfinity has stopped more than 10 billion cyber security threats. Next-Level WiFi – Next-generation Xfinity gateways deliver advanced WiFi capacity to power hundreds of devices in homes and more than a billion devices each year across Comcast’s network. WiFi Boost Pods work with Xfinity gateways to extend WiFi coverage to hard-to-reach areas of the home. The latest WiFi extender, Storm-Ready WiFi, is Xfinity’s most powerful device to date and helps maintain a strong connection even if the power goes out. Visit an Xfinity store or visit Xfinity.com to learn more about Storm-Ready WiFi.

