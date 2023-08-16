X-Golf opening in Katy

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - X-Golf, home of state-of-the-art golf simulators, opens in November at 3329 West Grand Parkway North at Morton Road in Katy.

It is X-Golf's second Texas location and first in the Houston area. Franchise owner Chris Pena, a steel distribution industry veteran, is now focusing on creating great golfing experiences for all levels and ages.

"The passion for golf and the joy of socializing are the driving forces behind X-Golf," Pena said. "I want to create a space where beginners and seasoned pros can come together, share laughs, and make unforgettable memories. X-Golf is where your golf fantasy becomes a reality."

X-Golf will have eight state-of-the-art simulator baus that transport golfers to world-famous courses like Pebble Beach, St. Andrews, and Kapalua.

Golf lessons will also be available, and PGA pros will teach them. Because getting the correct set of clubs makes a considerable difference in a golfer's game, club fittings and trade-ins will also be available.

The X-Golf experience includes a full bar with numerous craft cocktails.

For more information, www.playxgolf.com/locations/katy.