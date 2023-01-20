'World's first' waterless indoor slide park to open in Katy

CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) - Slick City Action Park, an indoor slide and sports court park, is coming to the Katy Mills mall in the fall of 2023.

"Slick City is the world's first Indoor slide (with no water) and Sports Court Park designed for all ages," a press release said.

Numerous giant slides end with the user landing in a large padded pit or on a padded floor.

Slick City has parks near Denver, Colorado, and St. Louis, Missouri. The Denver location is at Colorado Mills, a mall operated by the same company that manages Katy Mills.

The Katy location will have indoor slides and air courts with floors filled with air, making it easier for players to dunk basketballs.

Slick City will be between Katy Mills entrances 7 and 8.

It will add another theme park to the area. Water park Typhoon Texas is next to Katy Mills and is open seasonally. Theme Park Dig World is also at Katy Mills and it allows kids to operate authentic heavy equipment.

