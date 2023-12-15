Townhomes planned for Colonial Parkway

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Houston-based City Choice Group will build a townhome community on a 9.4-acre site recently acquired at Colonial Parkway and Park West Green Drive. It's the second development that City Choice has planned in that neighborhood.

Original story: Residential developer buys prime Katy area real estate

The site is west of the Grand Parkway, near Katy Fort Bend Road, a short drive from the growing retail, dining, and entertainment centers Katy Asian Town and Katy Grand.

× Expand NewQuest A residential developer has purchased more than nine acres of prime land near the intersection of Colonial Parkway and Park West Green Drive.

According to the Houston Business Journal, City Choice plans to develop 132 townhome duplexes on the south side of Colonial Parkway. But before construction begins, City Choice intends to build on 6.8 acres on the north side of Colonial Parkway, where it plans a 91-unit townhome community with attached two-story duplexes.

Both communities will be gated and could be rental units, according to HBJ.

These projects are the first venture into the Katy market for City Choice, which has several communities inside Interstate 610, one in Stafford and one planned for Sugar Land.