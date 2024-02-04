Tenth Anniversary for Houston Methodist Continuing Care Hospital

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Houston Methodist Continuing Care Hospital is celebrating its tenth anniversary as part of the Houston Methodist hospital system.

The former Christus St. Catherine Hospital became part of Methodist in February 2014 and has expanded to meet the community's growing needs.

Hospital board members, leaders, physicians, employees, and volunteers recently celebrated an anniversary. The event reflected the hospital's decade-long journey with Houston Methodist and its contributions to the system and the community.

In 2014, the hospital had 14 beds and 78 employees. Houston Methodist Continuing Care has grown to 58 beds and 398 employees.

× Expand Methodist Hospital From Left: Dr. Marc Boom, Pres & CEO of Houston Methodist, Dr. Jamal Razzack, Gary Kempf, CEO of Houston Methodist Continuing Care and Wayne Voss, CEO of Houston Methodist West.

"Our journey over the past decade has been extraordinary, Gary Kempf, Chief Executive Officer of Houston Methodist Continuing Care Hospital. "As we celebrate this milestone, I am inspired by the continuous growth and evolution of Houston Methodist Continuing Care Hospital."

As the only long-term acute care hospital within the Houston Methodist system, Houston Methodist Continuing Care plays a vital role in offering extended hospitalization services to patients. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospital moved swiftly to open a high-intensity care unit, which treated critically ill patients and assisted with surge capacity across the Houston Methodist system.

In 2020, the hospital opened a new location in the Texas Medical Center, which has a 40-bed capacity to serve the growing demand for long-term acute care services.

"The dedication of our physicians, employees, and volunteers has been the driving force behind our success," Kempf said. "Together, we have built a hospital that not only meets but exceeds the healthcare needs of our community."

The Houston Methodist Continuing Care campus also houses a range of outpatient services, including imaging, rehabilitation, wound care, and cardiac rehabilitation.

To learn more about Houston Methodist Continuing Care Hospital, visit houstonmethodist.org/continuing-care.