Social media expert provides tips for marketing

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Social media is often frustrating for small business owners who understand its value but need more time to post effective online content consistently.

"Unfortunately, most businesses don't have the time or energy to use it effectively to get results," said social media expert Alecia Stringer.

Stringer manages over 100 social media accounts and has several tips for those doing it independently.

× Expand BullerPhotography.com Alecia Stringer

Be consistent

Post every day because consistency is key to being recognized.

"People need to see your brand consistently for your business to become a household name," Stinger said. "McDonald's is an excellent example of successful branding. People have become so familiar with the golden arches that McDonald's no longer needs to put its name on them. Everyone knows the golden arches."

Understand your audience

"Don't post about champagne if your audience likes beer. Social media is about connecting with those who consume your product rather than what you personally like," Stringer said.

Choose the right platforms

"Older audiences like Facebook, but younger audiences like YouTube, Instagram, and Snapchat. You must meet your audience where they are and consider the time requirements of each platform. Producing videos for YouTube is much more time-consuming than posting a picture and caption on Instagram.

Create a content strategy

"You do not want your posts to look random or scattered. A social media content strategy is like a map. It is how you get from point A to point B. It's how you connect with your audience to achieve a return on investment."

Of course, when you think you have it all figured out, Facebook changes the rules.

"I follow the rule changes so business owners don't have to," Stringer said. “I know about the changes before they happen."

Stringer handles social media so business owners can focus on their own business.

"I help business owners get the win they are seeking. They get the most out of social media but can stay focused on what they do best–running their business.

Alecia Stringer is a Katy entrepreneur. Reach her at AleciaStringer.com.