Retail and hospitality sectors responsible for positive regional jobs report

HOUSTON, TX (Covering Katy News) - Houston-area employers added 18,500 jobs in May, a significant reversal from April’s tepid report, according to numbers released by Workforce Solutions on Friday.

Parker Harvey, an economist with Workforce Solutions, said seasonal jobs in retail trade and the hospitality sector led hiring for the month.

“Summer hiring ramps up in May as companies prepare for additional crowds at restaurants, entertainment, and retail establishments in June and July,” Harvey said.

More than 2,500 service industry jobs were added in restaurants and bars in May, but hiring at arts, entertainment, and recreation venues, such as water parks, wasn’t too far behind, adding 1,900 new jobs.

Trade, Transportation, and Utilities led all sectors in hiring in May, adding 5,300 positions.

Wholesalers and retailers added 3,200 jobs or two out of every three jobs added last month.

Trade, Transportation, and Utilities were also revised upward from April’s estimated loss of 200 jobs to a net gain 400.

Not seasonally adjusted unemployment jumped a half point to 4.4 percent, while the seasonally-adjusted average for April remained steady at 4.3 percent.

Additional labor market information, including the detailed March report can be found online at www.wrksolutions.com/localstats. The Texas Workforce Commission will release May employment data on July 21, 2023