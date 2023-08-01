Pinch A Penny Pool, Patio and Spa to open new Katy location

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Pinch a Penny Pool, Patio, and Spa will soon open at the Grand Morton Center on Morton Road at the Grand Parkway.

Pinch A Penny sells pool supplies directly to the public and offers pool cleaning services, equipment installation, and repairs. The company says it does "everything except build the pool."

Some locations offer a full suite of pool and home improvement services:

Pool renovations

Pool surface refresh and stain treatment

Pool leak detection and repair

Pressure washing

The company was founded in 1974 by Fred Thomas. His business has an inspiring story of why it was established and became a successful franchise. Here is a link to the story.

Real Estate development firm NewQuest Properties says the franchise has leased 2,700 square feet of space in Grand Morton Town Center, located at the intersection of the Grand Parkway and Morton Ranch Road, Katy, from NewQuest Properties.

Josh Friedlander and Rebecca Le of NewQuest Properties represented the landlord.