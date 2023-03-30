New business park coming to Katy

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A new industrial development is being constructed south of Interstate 10 between Texas Heritage Parkway and Cane Island Parkway in the Anserra Trails of Katy subdivision.

According to the Houston Business Journal, Houston-based Investment and Development Ventures is developing Anserra Business Park.

The two-building project's completion date is July 2023. One building is 205,920-square-feet and has parking for 182 cars and room for 56 trailers. The other building is a 510,000-square-foot warehouse that has 254 car parking spots and 123 spots for trailers.

Both buildings will have 4,370 square feet of office space.