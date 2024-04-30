Comcast RISE Program: Grants, Tech-Makeovers & Marketing for Texas Small Businesses

HOUSTON, TX (Covering Katy News) – Comcast opened applications on Monday for eligible small businesses to apply to the nationally recognized Comcast RISE program for the opportunity to receive business support grants. The program will provide a total of $500,000 in grants plus technology makeovers, marketing support, media schedules, coaching sessions and education support.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and are essential to building strong and thriving local communities,” said Loren Hudson, SVP and Chief Diversity Officer at Comcast. “Comcast RISE is proud to help strengthen and empower these businesses and entrepreneurs to expand and grow.”

From now through May 31, eligible businesses in Houston, Atlanta, GA; Southern Colorado; Jacksonville, FL; and Richmond, VA, can apply for a chance to receive a grant package at www.ComcastRISE.com. One hundred businesses per city, 500 in total, will be awarded business support grants that will include:

COACHING SESSIONS - General business assessment and coaching that provides business owners with recommendations on how to grow their businesses.

EDUCATION RESOURCES - 12-month access to online entrepreneurship courses, learning modules, and resources for small business owners.

MONETARY GRANT - $5,000 monetary grant.

CREATIVE PRODUCTION & MEDIA - Turnkey production of a 30-second TV commercial, a media strategy consultation, and a 180-day media placement schedule. (Taxes and other fees may apply for production and media services.)

COMCAST BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MAKEOVER - Computer equipment, Internet, voice, and cybersecurity services for 12 months. (Taxes and other fees may apply for tech makeover services.)

Past Houston area Comcast RISE recipients include Mala Sichuan Bistro, LAMIK Beauty, and 132 Design.

“Comcast RISE came in with support at the perfect time. We didn't just expand our office and reach; we were instantly plugged into a community of support,” said Ashley Gomez, co-founder of 132 Design. “Being part of the Comcast RISE family truly opened the floodgates to new opportunities. Now we are helping to lift other businesses here in the city we love.”

Comcast RISE is part of Project UP, the company’s comprehensive initiative to advance digital equity through programs and partnerships that connect people to the Internet, advance economic mobility and open doors for the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, storytellers and creators.

Now in its fourth year, Comcast RISE has nationally awarded 13,500 small businesses over $125 million in monetary, marketing, and technology grants. More information and the applications to apply are available at www.ComcastRISE.com

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

About Comcast Business

Comcast Business offers a broad suite of technology solutions to keep businesses of all sizes ready for what’s next. With a range of offerings including connectivity, secure networking, advanced cybersecurity, and unified communications solutions, Comcast Business is partnering with business and technology leaders across industries and integrating Masergy, a leader in software defined networking, to help drive businesses forward. Backed by a next-generation network, Comcast Business has been recognized for its growth, innovation, and leadership in global secure networking. For more information, call 800-501-6000. Follow on X @ComcastBusiness and on other social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social.