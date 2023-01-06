Callon Petroleum moving its headquarters to the Energy Corridor

WEST HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - Callon Petroleum is moving its headquarters from Houston’s Westchase District to the Katy Freeway in Houston’s Energy Corridor.

The building at 9753 Katy Freeway is 190,000 square feet. It is still under construction and will open in the second half of this year.

While some companies have been downsizing since COVID, Callon is increasing its office space from 75,000 square feet in Westchase to more than 107,000 square feet in the new building. The company will occupy five floors of the nine-story building when it moves in the second half of 2023.

“Callon has been committed to finding an office space where our team could collaborate in an enjoyable work environment, have an abundance of accessible amenities and optimize their commutes,” Joe Gatto, the company’s president and chief executive, said in an announcement. “Our employees are excited about the new space, and for access to all Memorial City has to offer, including outstanding restaurants, a state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor greenspace, shuttle service to Memorial City Mall and Memorial Hermann Medical Center, and hotel options for our visitors.”

Real Estate management and development company MetroNational has now fully leased the building before tenants begin moving in.

The success of MetroNational fully leasing the building before its opening is a good sign in a struggling market created by many employees who now work from home. With more people working from home it has created a surplus of office space in Houston.

The deal shows that there is still a demand for the newest and nicest buildings in the region.