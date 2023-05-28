Mint Express Carwash opens on Morton Ranch Road

KATY (Covering Katy News) - Mint Express Carwash is now open at 23040 Morton Ranch Road, west of Highway 99, next to Shipley Do-Nuts.

Mint, known for its 3-minute express car wash, has grand opening celebrations May 26 - 28.

"We offer different wash plans starting from the Express to the Ultimate, which features an advanced, ceramic-infused process for a deep, rich shine for the vehicle," said Jyothsna Chhabra, of Mint Express Carwash.

Mint also offers monthly and annual memberships for all wash plans and express detailing services like interior cleaning, hand wax, leather conditioning, headlight restoration, and wheel polish.

Follow Mint at Mint Express Car Wash | Cypress TX | Facebook or our website Mint Express Carwash.