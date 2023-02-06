METRO President and CEO to retire

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - METRO's longest serving President and CEO Tom Lambert will retire from the agency at the end of this year.

METRO Tom Lambert

Lambert began serving as President and CEO in 2013. During that time he led a team of more than 4,000 employees who provide public transportation over METROs 1300 square mile service area.

“I have been blessed to have worked with talented staff, a dedicated Board and a wonderful community of partners to provide outstanding multimodal transit options to this region. But after nearly 45 years at METRO, now is the right time to retire,“ Lambert said.

Lambert negotiated an extension to his current contract to continue with the agency until Dec. 31, 2023.

“METRO and the region have benefited tremendously from Tom's leadership and service," said METRO Board Chair Sanjay Ramabhadran. "I certainly understand his desire to close out his very successful career at METRO and spend more time with his family."

Under Lambert's leadership, METRO expanded light rail service, launching the Green and Purple lines in 2015. That same year the agency also redesigned its entire local bus network, improving transit options seven days a week.

Lambert, who was named American Public Transportation Association's Outstanding Manager in 2018, is currently overseeing the implementation of a $7.5 billion dollar voter-approved plan which includes 500 miles of travel improvements including new METRORapid bus rapid transit projects, BOOST enhancements to high frequency bus routes and upgrades to 9,000 bus stops to ensure they meet or exceed ADA standards.

Lambert joined METRO in 1979, its first full year of operation. Following the creation of the METRO Police Department in 1982, Lambert became its first chief of police. He has also served as chief administrative officer and executive vice president.