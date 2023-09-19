Methodist West Hospital opens new six-story medical building at Katy area campus

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Houston Methodist West Hospital celebrated a significant milestone with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on September 18 for its brand-new 150,000-square-foot, six-story medical office building.

Local dignitaries, community leaders, hospital physicians, leaders, and staff attended the event.

"Today's ribbon cutting ceremony is not just about expanding our physical infrastructure; it's about setting the highest standards of patient care, and this new medical office building is a testament to that commitment," said Kyle Stanzel, Houston Methodist West Hospital Chief Operations Officer. "We are committed to providing our employees and physicians access to the best facilities to continue their crucial work."

× 1 of 2 Expand Methodist West Hospital - Richard J. Carson Houston Methodist West's new 150,000-square-foot, six-story medical office building. × 2 of 2 Expand Methodist West Hospital - Richard J. Carson Methodist West's new medical office building. Prev Next

The medical office building houses orthopedics, sports medicine, physical therapy, primary care, and neuroscience services. A sports field with a basketball net, a partial football field, and a field goal for physical therapy is next to the building.

The medical office building is part of a $65 million expansion project, including parking for 900 vehicles, nature spaces with walking trails, and an access road linking I-10 to Park Row. These additions aim to provide convenience and a welcoming environment for patients and their families.

× 1 of 5 Expand Covering Katy News. This outdoor sports facility is available to help patients recover. × 2 of 5 Expand Covering Katy News A golf simulator is available to help patients recover. × 3 of 5 Expand Metthodist West Hospital - Richard J, Carson The outdoor athletic facility used for patient recovery. × 4 of 5 Expand Methodist West Hospital - Richard J. Carson Houston Methodist West Hospital CEO Wayne Voss. × 5 of 5 Expand Covering Katy News Kyle Stanzel, Houston Methodist West Hospital Chief Operations Officer. Prev Next

"I'm very excited about the opening of the new medical office building and the role we are playing in meeting the growing healthcare needs of the Katy and West Houston community," said Houston Methodist West Hospital CEO Wayne Voss. "This expansion is part of our dedication to providing leading medicine close to home and sets the stage for future campus growth."

The expansion project is part of Houston Methodist West's master plan, which includes further campus additions in the coming years.

The hospital leadership team is currently exploring growth opportunities for the NICU, surgery, imaging, and emergency services, including constructing a new patient tower that will significantly increase the hospital's capabilities.

To learn more about Houston Methodist West Hospital, visit houstonmethodist.org/west.