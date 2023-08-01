Methodist West Hospital Announces Laura Espinosa as Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer

Houston, TX (Covering Katy News) - Methodist West Hospital, on Monday, announced Laura Espinosa as the new vice president and chief nursing officer. Espinosa will be responsible for advancing nursing and clinical practices as the Katy area hospital grows and expands. Methodist West is located at 18500 Katy Freeway near Greenhouse Road.

"Laura brings more than 30 years of clinical and nursing management experience to Houston Methodist West Hospital," said Wayne Voss, chief executive officer at Houston Methodist West Hospital. "She has a remarkable track record of nursing leadership and a deep commitment to improving patient outcomes. I couldn't be more excited to have her take on this elevated role."

Espinosa most recently served as Associate Chief Nursing Officer (ACNO) at Houston Methodist West Hospital, where she assisted in executive-level management of resources, strategic planning, and development of policies to ensure quality care.

"She also fostered an environment focused on unparalleled patient care, safety, and professional development," a Methodist West press release said.

"It's an honor to serve as CNO at Houston Methodist West," said Espinosa. "I care deeply about ensuring high-quality care for our patients, fostering collaboration among healthcare professionals, and championing the well-being of both patients and our interdisciplinary healthcare team. Together, we will embrace innovation, compassion, and excellence to create a healthcare experience that truly makes a difference in people's lives."

Espinosa holds a PhD in Nursing Sciences from Texas Woman's University Houston, a Master of Science in Acute Care Nursing from University of Texas Health Science Center, and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Texas Health Science Center.

She joined Houston Methodist Hospital in 2006 as Associate Chief of Nursing and then as an Operations Administrator before transferring to Houston Methodist West in 2010 to help open the hospital as Director of ICU and PACU. She served as Critical Care (ICU/PACU) director before being promoted in 2019 to ACNO. Before joining Houston Methodist, Espinosa had an expansive career in nursing, including nursing leadership for oncology, cardiac and neuro ICUs, heart and vascular services, research coordinator, and an ambulatory pain clinic.

Espinosa was also a nurse leader as a lieutenant in the United States Navy.