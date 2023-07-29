Memorial Hermann Katy expands Intermediate Care Unit

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital recently opened a new 40-bed Intermediate Care Unit as part of the campus’ $167 million expansion.

The addition of this unit brings the hospital’s total bed count to 294 beds.

The Intermediate Care Unit is on the fifth floor of the East Tower. An IMU is a step down from intensive care but provides more advanced care than the medical/surgical acute care unit.

Other major projects underway at Memorial Hermann Katy include the construction of a third medical plaza, a parking garage, an emergency center, and an operating room.

