Martinez resigns as President and CEO of Katy EDC

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Katy Area Economic Development Council President and CEO Chuck Martinez has resigned less than a year after joining the organization.

Martinez began with the Katy EDC in February 2022 and now says he’s leaving for another unspecified job. His resignation took effect on December 31.

“I provided advance notice that I would not be seeking to renew my contract so I could pursue a new career opportunity,” Martinez told the Katy Times. “The Katy area offers a solid marketplace for global industries. It’s been an honor to serve and represent the community working alongside boards, their members, and many outstanding professionals across the region.”

Martinez said, at this time, he's not able to reveal where he will be working next.

Katy EDC Chairman Paul Kurt told the Times that he “accepted Martinez’s resignation with regret and wished him well as he pursued other opportunities.”

There is no immediate successor to Martinez.

While Martinez’s time in Katy was short, he had a 15-year run with his previous employer. He was the executive vice president of business development at Bryan, Texas-based Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation before joining the Katy EDC.