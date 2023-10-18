Lululemon Coming to LaCenterra

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories retailer Lululemon is coming to LaCenterra in early 2024.

LaCenterra tells Covering Katy that Lululemon is shooting for a first-quarter 2024 opening at the upscale Cinco Ranch shopping center.

The store will be about 4100 square feet. The estimated cost to get the space ready for business $665,000, according to a filing with the State of Texas.

Lululemon stock will soon be added to the S&P 500, and the company's shares are increasing in value because of a rise in demand for the stock as mutual funds and other large institutional investors purchase shares to add to their portfolios.

Since the S&P announcement, Lululemon shares jumped more than 10% through Monday, reaching $416.01, the highest level since December 2021.