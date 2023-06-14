Katy Mills announces new retailers and a re-opening

CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) - The Katy Mills Mall is adding two new stores and announcing the re-opening of a recently expanded store.

Sephora and Puma will open new stores at the outlet mall, and Adidas has re-opened after a recent expansion.

Sephora, the French multinational retailer of personal care and beauty products, will open in the fall near Cheesecake Factory.

Puma, one of the world's leading sports brands that designs and manufactures athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories, is now open at Katy Mills near Ross Dress for Less.

Adidas, one of the largest manufacturers of sports apparel in Europe and the second biggest in the world, has completed the expansion of its Katy Mills store and has re-opened. The Adidas store is near Old Navy.