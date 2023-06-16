Katy based Members Choice names new CFO

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Members Choice Credit Union, a full-service financial institution based in the Katy area, has named Keith Hrnyak, its chief financial officer.

With more than 25 years of experience in the financial sector, Hrnyak joins MCCU from Texas Dow Employees Credit Union, where he served as controller and vice president.

Previously, he spent several years at AECOM, a leading infrastructure consulting firm, as the information technology manager and the director of financial reporting. He also managed financial centers for various banking institutions, including Fifth Third Bank and Bank One (now JP Morgan Chase Bank).

"Keith possesses a depth and breadth of experience in the financial industry needed in the critical role of chief financial officer at MCCU," said Luke Billeri, president and CEO of MCCU. "We look forward to leveraging his expertise and strategic mindset in overseeing our checking and depository accounts and managing our liquid assets as we anticipate expanding our presence in the greater Houston community."

Hrnyak received his Bachelor of Science in business management from the University of Phoenix and a Master of Business Administration from Texas A&M University. In 2020, he earned his Master of Science in accounting from the University of St. Thomas in Houston.

The Members Choice has several branches. The address for its headquarters is 18211 Katy Freeway.