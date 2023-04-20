Katy-based Academy Sports plans massive national expansion

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Academy Sports and Outdoors plans to open at least 120 stores nationwide over the next five years.

Academy has 268 locations in 18 states, concentrated in the Southeast. Now the company plans to expand as far away as the Midwest.

At an investor conference earlier this month, Chief Financial Officer Michael Mullican said Academy expects to add about 140 new stores and 10,000 new jobs by 2027.

Academy opened nine new stores in 2022, including one in Meyerland, and aims to open 13 to 15 stores this year.

Millican told investors the company plans to reach $10 billion in sales by 2027, even with a looming recession and high inflation.

"But this team, this company, all the people through it, have proven that we can deliver," Hicks said. "Even in the toughest of times. Even when things are changing."

The company reported sales of $6.4 billion for the fiscal year 2022.