Katy based academy now selling L.L. Bean products

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Katy-based Academy Sports + Outdoors now offers L.L. Bean products in-store and online.

Academy's headquarters are located on North Mason Road near Franz Road.

Academy recently began carrying a wide assortment of L.L.Bean's renowned, high-quality products, including polos, backpacks, men's and women's apparel, and the iconic Bean Boots.

"Academy Sports + Outdoors is dedicated to making quality sporting goods and lifestyle brands accessible to our customers for their sports and outdoors passions," said Matt McCabe, Academy Sports + Outdoors' Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer. "By adding L.L.Bean to our in-store and online assortment, we're growing the opportunity for more customers to get outside and have more fun."

By teaming up with L.L.Bean, Academy is expanding its product offering to provide customers with even more options to enjoy their favorite activities comfortably. This partnership allows customers to easily access L.L.Bean's renowned quality and craftsmanship, combined with Academy's commitment to providing "Fun for All."

"For L.L.Bean, there is no better place to spend time and have fun than the great outdoors," said Greg Elder, L.L.Bean's Chief Retail Officer. "We are thrilled to partner with Academy Sports + Outdoors and believe this collaboration allows even greater access to our quality outdoor gear and apparel."