IKEA Plan & Order Point Store opens in Katy Feb. 28

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – IKEA's Plan & order point with Pick-up opens on February 28 at LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch in Katy.

The public grand opening celebration begins at 10 a.m. There will be tours, giveaways, food sampling, and other activities.

The store serves a different purpose than the traditional big-box IKEA store. At the Cinco Ranch location, customers will have additional support from IKEA experts who plan and order home furnishings such as kitchens, bedrooms, and bathrooms, and the store also serves as a pick-up location for online purchases.

IKEA believes that opening this new format store, the second IKEA location in the Houston region, allows the company to meet the needs of today's consumers and become more accessible and convenient to the entire Houston market.

× 1 of 3 Expand IKEA Inside the IKEA store in Katy. × 2 of 3 Expand IKEA Inside the Katy IKEA store. × 3 of 3 Expand IKEA The front door of the IKEA store in Katy. Prev Next

"As we hit the ground running in 2024, we are excited to continue expanding the IKEA footprint in Houston," said Javier Quiñones, CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer for IKEA U.S. "IKEA Katy is the first of many Plan & order point with Pick-up stores to open this year, and we are thrilled to be expanding this concept to reach consumers across the state of Texas."

Customers can book an appointment and sit down with an IKEA expert while designing, quoting, and ordering IKEA products. While customers cannot take products home on their shopping day, IKEA co-workers will arrange delivery or schedule orders to be picked up from the convenient Pick-up location on site.

With the addition of an IKEA pick-up point, customers can collect their online purchases when and where convenient for them, supporting both online purchases and those made at the IKEA Katy Plan & order point with pick-up.

"The brand-new IKEA Katy Plan & order point with Pick-up will allow customers to receive extra support to design their dream homes with the help of an IKEA expert," said Fredrik Rabe, Market Manager, IKEA U.S. "We're so excited to welcome the community and be a good neighbor to the entire Houston metro area!"

The new store is at 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd, Suite G130, Katy, TX, 77494, and it joins the large-format IKEA store on the Katy Freeway near the 610 Loop at Antoine Drive.