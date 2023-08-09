Iconic Grand Parkway theater is now a Cinemark Theater

RICHMOND, TEXAS (Covering Katy News) - The big theater next to Gallery Furniture on the Grand Parkway in Richmond is now a Cinemark.

The Regal Grand Parkway, originally known as the Palladium, closed briefly in July and reopened on August 1 as a Cinemark theater.

In 2017, Regal purchased the theater from San Antonio-based Santikos. Now, it has become a Cinemark theater.

Regal's parent company, Cineworld, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Now it's being reorganized. The U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston approved the reorganization plan in June.

The theater is massive, with 180,000 square feet, and more than 20 stadium-style theaters.