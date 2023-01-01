Huge pre-owned car dealership will open in Katy

KATY, TX - (Covering Katy News) - CarSquad is opening a vast pre-owned auto dealership on 15 acres at the northwest corner of the Katy Freeway at Highway 99.

Customers can buy, sell or trade pre-owned vehicles online or on the lot with experts helping them identify suitable cars.

The dealership's parking lot accommodates up to 1,500 vehicles, making it one of the largest in the Houston area. The building is 21,000 square feet, comprised of the sales floor and detailing center. Construction is ongoing, and the dealership is expected to open soon.

CarSquad is a sister company of Off Lease Only, a pre-owned, high-volume car dealership in Florida.

"Harnessing the success of Off Lease Only in Florida was central to our strategic plan to expand geographically," said Lee Wilson, CEO of Off Lease Only. "The Texas market for used vehicles was the driving factor to open the first store in Houston."

CarSquad already has a large inventory of vehicles on its lot.

"We are pleased to introduce the new CarSquad brand symbolizing the support we offer to our customers, which is a cornerstone of the Off Lease Only mission," said Alan McLaren, COO of Off Lease Only. "Our process and experience are different from those of any other dealership. "We put the customer in the driver's seat, right at the center of the car-buying process, providing them support and autonomy as they browse our huge inventories. CarSquad exists to empower every driver on their journey to finding their perfect vehicle."