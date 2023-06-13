Houston-based lighting manufacturer moves to Katy

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Lighting manufacturer US LED has moved its headquarters from the Memorial Park area of Houston to Katy..

US LED has signed a seven-year lease for about 50,000 square feet at 500 Morris Oliver Way between I-10 and Highway 90, near Buc-ee's. The facility is in the 17-acre Cane Island Business Center development.

The company employs 50 people but many have been working from home since the pandemic, according to the Houston Business Journal. So, the company needed half the office space that it previously required.

The new building consolidates all operations in one place.