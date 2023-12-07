HEB opens Joe V's grocery store in Katy

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - HEB's Joe V's Smart Shop grocery store is now open at the intersection of Fry and Clay Roads following a Wednesday ribbon cutting.

Joe V's focuses on the price-conscious shopper. The Katy location is 55,000 square feet.

"We're excited that our Joe V's Smart Shop store is now open to serve customers in Katy with top-quality service and selection," said manager Trini Cardenas. "This is our tenth location to open in the Houston area, and we look forward to bringing this proud HEB brand to more Texans in the future."

Joe V's Smart Shop provides the following for its customers:

Large produce department with Texas-grown selections delivered daily and a wide assortment of fresh-cut, ready-to-serve fruits and vegetables.

In-store cut meat, chicken, and seafood options, including the $20 bundle boxes, and Texas-sized Club Packs.

Bakery with store-made tortillas, bolillos, pastries, and breads.

Handmade sushi selections made daily, and an Asian grill with rice bowls, teriyaki, and similar items

H-E-B Meal Simple selection with fresh, convenient chef-inspired meals.

Selections in grocery and general merchandise departments including dairy, frozen foods, seasonal items, cookware, small appliances, and toys.

Several options for nutritional supplements, medications, personal hygiene, and baby essentials.

Self-checkout lanes.

Joe V's Smart Shop enlisted the community to nominate schools within the Cypress-Fairbanks ISD and Katy ISD deserving of donations. A total of $30,000 was given to Robinson Elementary, Brosnahan Elementary, Thornton Junior High, McRoberts Elementary, Rhoades Elementary, and Cardiff Junior High.

The winning schools, Cardiff Junior High and Brosnahan Elementary were each presented with a $10,000 gift. The other schools were gifted $2,500 each.

An additional $5,000 gift was presented to Katy Christian Ministries.